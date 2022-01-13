MUDECAS hoops: Why Johnson-Brock's Sandfort couldn't miss two game-changing FTs; Palmyra boys turn to defense

"I obviously knew this was something big I had to do, that it was either this or we might not win," Sandfort said. "I just knew I had to put them in."

Johnson-Brock has lived up to its No. 1 tournament seeding and will go for its first MUDECAS championship — A or B Division — since 2000 when the Eagles won B.

"It's a big deal for these girls," Atkinson said. "We put a lot of work in the summer, they've been working hard every day after school. It means a lot for the community and these girls to get to the finals."

Before the season started, the Eagles talked about wanting to earn three medals in 2021-22 — a state tournament medal, a conference tournament medal and a MUDECAS medal.

They'll get a shot at medal one of three Friday.

"We've slowly been working our way and this will be one down on the list if we can get there," Sandfort said.

Falls City Sacred Heart (11-3), a year after winning MUDECAS, is back in the final. The Irish seniors won their first MUDECAS title last year as juniors, and now they're looking to go for two in a row. FCSH has won six titles here since 2013.