MUDECAS girls: Parkview Christian can't overcome shooting woes; Irish advance

It wasn't a shooting night for Parkview Christian.

The Class D-2 No. 9 Patriots shot 0-for-12 from three-point range and scored just eight first-half points in a 39-33 loss to D-1 No. 9 Johnson-Brock in the semifinals of the MUDECAS Tournament on Thursday in Beatrice.

It’s the third time Parkview failed to make a three-pointer this season. And in a game that was up for grabs late, the poor shooting was too much to overcome.

“It’s hard to make up points when you are just not hitting these,” Patriots coach Vince Henzel said. “Those threes get momentum when you make them. And when you go 0-for-12, you are constantly in this grind. (Johnson-Brock) was just better in the half-court than us.”

Parkview found a way to rebound from the offensive woes after halftime. A quick 9-2 run after the break got the Patriots within one. The game was within two possessions most of the second half.

The game just seemed to fall right to Johnson-Brock and Taryn Otteman, who scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the second half.

“You are not going to beat very many teams, let alone a team like Johnson-Brock, with eight points,” Henzel said. “We are a great second-half team and we showed that. But we had ourselves in a hole.”

The Eagles led the entirety of the game. But letting teams hang around in the second half has been one of their trends this season.

Thursday was no different. Johnson-Brock could just never put Parkview away.

“It’s nothing that we are not used to, it should be something that we are not used to, but we’ve been there and seen it before,” coach Mitchell Atkinson said. “It’s all about back to fundamentals, what we practice every day and getting their heads back on their shoulders.”

The Eagles are now 11-2 and have won four in a row.

Johnson-Brock could be in contention for a state tournament bid with how good its zone defense is. A big reason for that is the experience their young roster had last season.

“We have a lot of returners, so we had a lot of girls that had to step up and play as freshmen,” Atkinson said. “We have four starters back. I think that experience and that leadership has taken us a long way right now.”

Falls City SH 43, BDS 31: D-2 No. 3 Sacred Heart’s defense in the second half led the way for the Irish to advance to the tournament final Friday against Johnson-Brock. They held the D-1 No. 8 Eagles to just 14 points in the second half.

Sacred Heart has taken on the identity of a defense-first team over the past few seasons, but it’s been particularly strong this season.

“Something happened at our holiday tournament and our defense is really, really good right now,” coach Luke Santo said. “Part of it is we are just playing hard and good things happen when you play hard.”

The Irish returned four seniors from last season’s team that won the state championship. But only two of them were starters.

Despite the turnover and players — both new and returning — trying to find their roles, the Irish are right in the thick of it in Class D-2.

A loss to Sterling on the first night of the season allowed them to refocus and they have been on a run since, winning 11 of their 12 games since.

“It is all part of the process,” Santo said. “You face some adversity and just grow, and we are trying to get girls in the right spots, build a little bit of chemistry, and right now we have a lot of confidence.”

The final between Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock tips off at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

