Minter, Jones help deliver a shot of confidence — and a message — as Northeast upends No. 6 Lincoln High

Lincoln Northeast had three points of emphasis for Friday’s girls basketball game against No. 6 Lincoln High.

Composure. Patience. Confidence.

The Rockets went three-for-three and delivered a 55-44 upset of the Links at Northeast High School.

With McKenna Minter and A’lyana Jones leading the way, Northeast used a big run -- the lead was 16-4 -- in the first quarter to set the tone and didn’t buckle when the Links made a series of second-half runs. That was the composure part.

The confidence part blossomed, too, for a team with four new starters this year.

“I can’t even describe how big this win was,” said Minter, who finished with 29 points. “Not only did we get a big win, we got confidence built up for playing any other team in the city, in the state.

“We see what we’re capable of now.”

Did Friday’s win send a message?

“I definitely think it does,” Minter added. “I think people were sleeping, they were sleeping on us. I think this definitely woke the city up, woke the state up. No one was expecting us to get this win. To get this win, this was huge.”