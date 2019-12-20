Minter, Jones help deliver a shot of confidence — and a message — as Northeast upends No. 6 Lincoln High

Lincoln Northeast had three points of emphasis for Friday’s girls basketball game against No. 6 Lincoln High.
Composure. Patience. Confidence.
The Rockets went three-for-three and delivered a 55-44 upset of the Links at Northeast High School.
With McKenna Minter and A’lyana Jones leading the way, Northeast used a big run -- the lead was 16-4 -- in the first quarter to set the tone and didn’t buckle when the Links made a series of second-half runs. That was the composure part.
The confidence part blossomed, too, for a team with four new starters this year.
“I can’t even describe how big this win was,” said Minter, who finished with 29 points. “Not only did we get a big win, we got confidence built up for playing any other team in the city, in the state.
“We see what we’re capable of now.”
Did Friday’s win send a message?
“I definitely think it does,” Minter added. “I think people were sleeping, they were sleeping on us. I think this definitely woke the city up, woke the state up. No one was expecting us to get this win. To get this win, this was huge.”
Minter made sure to keep the Links at arms’ length with 17 second-half points. Lincoln High (4-1) trailed by 19 in the third quarter, but got to within 49-44 with 2 minutes remaining. Leading the Links’ charge was senior and Miami recruit Nyayongah Gony, who had 16 points.
But Northeast (3-2) didn’t allow another point in a very physical contest.
Jones set the tone with three three-pointers in the first quarter. She finished with 16 points, but it was her defense playing the biggest part on this night. The 5-foot-5 junior was assigned to guard 6-foot Kaysia Woods, one of the state’s top shooters and Division I prospects. Woods finished with two field goals and seven points.
“A’lyana, she’s fearless, and I’m so incredibly proud to give us that on both ends (of the court),” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. “You don’t see a lot of players that can defend the No. 1 player on an opposing team, but also come out and hit threes and attack the rim the way she does. She’s fearless. She’s absolutely fearless.”
Minter, meanwhile, showed her toughness throughout Friday’s game. The Seton Hall recruit has been asked to take on a bigger leadership role this year, Iromuanya said.
“To see her out there, even when Lincoln High made their run, get the ball, attack the hoop, build her players up, she was a leader today and that’s what we need from her every single game,” the coach said.
For Iromuanya, a former Northeast standout, this was her biggest win as a head coach at Northeast even though her Rocket coaching run has just began.
Iromuanya and the Rockets hope this is big step in the right direction.
“I’m so proud of them because I think this win shows them -- that’s the No. 6 team that’s undefeated -- that we can compete with anyone else as long as we stay focused, stay composed and be confident out there for 32 minutes.”
Northeast boys 74, Lincoln High 68
Pierce Brazil scored a team-high 21 points, including back-to-back corner threes late in the game to help the Rockets pull away.
Jake Bard iced it with free throws, and four Rockets finished in double figures scoring. Connor Renard had 14 points.
Jaxson Barber scored 24 points to lead the Links.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.