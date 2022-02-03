Milford's 'Avengers' changing the plot twists this week at the SNC girls tournament

UTICA — The Milford girls basketball team is in the mood to avenge some losses this week.

How can we tell?

The theme to the "Avengers" movie series was buzzing from the Eagles' locker room Thursday following their most recent win.

Behind seven three-pointers in the first half, Milford upended Class C-2 No. 9 Sutton 56-51 in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament semifinals at Centennial High School. Sutton defeated Milford 51-38 just last week.

Thursday's flip of the script comes two days after Milford topped Thayer Central 44-29 in the quarterfinals, which came about three weeks after Thayer Central won the regular-season meeting 39-36.

"We knew that if we put our mind to it and played at our best, we could get them," Milford junior guard Kaitlyn Kontor said.

Milford's "Avengers" have a chance to write another plot twist. They'll play Superior in Saturday's 6 p.m. final at Centennial. Superior defeated Milford 48-45 in the Runza holiday tournament over Christmas break.

The Wildcats, who reached the championship game following a 43-38 win in overtime against Fairbury, expect to see a much-improved Milford team that features no seniors in the current rotation and two starters who are freshmen.

"They're coached well, they play hard," Superior coach Jake Nannen said of Milford. "Yeah, we can throw that last game out the window. It's conference tournament time and we'll prepare like we always do."

The SNC Tournament is always competitive, so reaching the finals is quite the feat for a Milford team that continues to grow and is without its only senior, Sydney Stelling, who captains the squad's unity council.

"I think it just shows how much they care about this team and care about our success, and we're not taking anything for granted," first-year Milford coach Bryce Roth said. "We had a meeting Monday before practice and just kind of had to reset mentally and kind of talk about goals and what we wanted to do with the rest of the season. I thought they responded great to that."

Freshmen Izzy Yeackley and Ayla Roth start for the Eagles, and both made impacts in Thursday's win against Sutton. Roth, a dynamic guard who can shoot and drive, set the tone by scoring her team's first eight points. She finished with 17 points. Kontor had a game-high 18, including several free throws in the fourth quarter.

Milford (13-7), seeded fourth in the tournament, led 43-25 early in the fourth quarter before top-seeded Sutton (16-4) chipped away.

"I think this game we all wanted it more, and we all play as a family," Kontor said of the difference between Thursday and the first meeting with Sutton. "We hit some way better shots this game and we just clicked together, and our defense was really good this game."

Superior (17-3), the tourney's No. 2 seed, had to fend off the upset-minded Lady Jeffs (10-11), who tied the game at 37-37 on a free throw from Eliza Kroeker with 3.9 seconds remaining in regulation.

Faith Butler, a freshman, hit a three in overtime to spark Superior's win. Shayla Meyer, a Mississippi volleyball recruit, had 16 points for the Wildcats, who were playing without freshman starter Sadie Cornell.

"I think this group all season has just been handling those close games and close situations with a ton of grit and just perseverance," Nannen said.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

