Milford gets out of its comfort zone to hold off Fillmore Central, will meet Superior in SNC final

UTICA — Milford got out of its comfort zone Thursday night.
But in the eyes of coach Phil Stauffer, that was a good … no, a great thing.
The Class C-1 No. 8 Eagles play man defense about 95% of the time, their coach says, and they rarely practice it. But they switched to a 2-3 look after halftime against Fillmore Central and the result was a 38-35 nail-biting victory in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament semifinals at Centennial High School.
“They really beat us up inside (in the first half),” Stauffer said. “We haven’t practiced zone much, but I’m sure I’m going to watch that film and love everything I see.”
The Eagles needed a strong defensive effort to survive the Panthers, who won the regular-season meeting 40-37. Milford, which was up 20-19 at the half and up eight after the third quarter, struggled at the free-throw line, hitting 10 of 29 attempts.
That gave Fillmore Central (14-6) some great opportunities late, including a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. A three-point attempt with 4 seconds remaining fell short.
Hannah Kepler scored 12 points and Jayla Policky added 11 for Milford. Halle Theis had 13 for Fillmore Central.
Tight games in the SNC have been the norm this year. The conference is one of the deepest in the state. Take Milford’s quarterfinal opponent, for example.
“We were the two seed and we played Fairbury,” Stauffer said. “That’s a team that beat (Class B No. 3) Beatrice, and you look at every game they play, they play people close and they play a ton of good teams.
“You turn around and you play these types of games … every week you’ve got somebody that’s tough. It’s good, it’s helping us prepare.”
The Eagles had to rally from down eight in the second half to beat Fairbury 40-38 Tuesday.
Milford (16-4) will play Class C-2 No. 5 Superior (15-3), the tournament’s No. 1 seed, in Saturday’s 6 p.m. final at Centennial. The Wildcats pulled away from C-2 No. 10 Sutton 50-35 in the other semifinal.
Superior was up by one point at the half, but closed the game on a 25-11 run. Sutton (12-7) was the hottest team entering the tournament, having won 10 straight.
“I love it,” Superior coach Jim Sullivan said of the SNC’s depth. “The competitiveness, the parity between teams. There’s probably four or five teams that could realistically win this conference tournament championship.
“I like playing competition. I don’t like winning by 40 points a night, you just don’t gain as much as you’d like during those games.”
Superior and Milford have already played once this year. The Eagles won 42-30 on Dec. 28. The Wildcats did not have two-time Super-Stater Kalynn Meyer in that game. The Nebraska volleyball recruit was preparing for a national all-star game at the time.
Meyer, who had 21 points against Sutton on Thursday, will certainly change the approach Saturday for both teams.
“We’re going to have to go the drawing board on how to stop Meyer,” Stauffer said of Meyer, who already holds the state record for career rebounds and is nearing the top 10 in career points. “We know that she’ll change their team immensely.”
Milford is back in the SNC final for the second straight year. Superior is looking for a better finish after last year’s 1-2 tournament run, which included a loss to Milford in the semifinals.
The Widcats’ motivation: Their roster.
“Six of them are seniors,” Sullivan said. “I think it’s kind of starting to set in at this point that, ‘Hey, this is it. The season is almost over. Let’s win the conference championship one more time. Let’s get back to state and have a shot at it there.’”
