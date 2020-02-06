Milford gets out of its comfort zone to hold off Fillmore Central, will meet Superior in SNC final

“We were the two seed and we played Fairbury,” Stauffer said. “That’s a team that beat (Class B No. 3) Beatrice, and you look at every game they play, they play people close and they play a ton of good teams.

“You turn around and you play these types of games … every week you’ve got somebody that’s tough. It’s good, it’s helping us prepare.”

The Eagles had to rally from down eight in the second half to beat Fairbury 40-38 Tuesday.

Milford (16-4) will play Class C-2 No. 5 Superior (15-3), the tournament’s No. 1 seed, in Saturday’s 6 p.m. final at Centennial. The Wildcats pulled away from C-2 No. 10 Sutton 50-35 in the other semifinal.

Superior was up by one point at the half, but closed the game on a 25-11 run. Sutton (12-7) was the hottest team entering the tournament, having won 10 straight.

“I love it,” Superior coach Jim Sullivan said of the SNC’s depth. “The competitiveness, the parity between teams. There’s probably four or five teams that could realistically win this conference tournament championship.

“I like playing competition. I don’t like winning by 40 points a night, you just don’t gain as much as you’d like during those games.”