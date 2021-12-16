Maturity, defense — and a little chip on the shoulder — have Lincoln High girls off to a strong start

A 5-0 start feels pretty good, Bri Robinson says.

That’s where Robinson and her Lincoln High girls basketball teammates stand after the Class A No. 8 Links’ 57-41 victory at Lincoln Northeast on Thursday night.

The Links got there with an 18-0 run after trailing 7-2 in the first quarter. They did it with strong guard play. They did it with defense, hounding the Rockets into 23 turnovers and making sure Northeast’s frontcourt didn’t have a big advantage on the glass.

And they did it with a little fuel in the form of a season-ending loss on their home floor to Papillion-La Vista South last season.

“We were coming into the season with a chip on our shoulder,” said Robinson, who had a game-high 15 points Thursday. “We came up short of state last year and ever since that day we lost in the first round of districts we’ve been ready to get better and ready to prove to everybody we’re built for it.”

The Links are certainly built for success for 2021-22.