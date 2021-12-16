Maturity, defense — and a little chip on the shoulder — have Lincoln High girls off to a strong start

A 5-0 start feels pretty good, Bri Robinson says.
That’s where Robinson and her Lincoln High girls basketball teammates stand after the Class A No. 8 Links’ 57-41 victory at Lincoln Northeast on Thursday night.
The Links got there with an 18-0 run after trailing 7-2 in the first quarter. They did it with strong guard play. They did it with defense, hounding the Rockets into 23 turnovers and making sure Northeast’s frontcourt didn’t have a big advantage on the glass.
And they did it with a little fuel in the form of a season-ending loss on their home floor to Papillion-La Vista South last season.
“We were coming into the season with a chip on our shoulder,” said Robinson, who had a game-high 15 points Thursday. “We came up short of state last year and ever since that day we lost in the first round of districts we’ve been ready to get better and ready to prove to everybody we’re built for it.”
The Links are certainly built for success for 2021-22.
The juniors, Robinson included, have been playing since they were freshmen, so there’s a lot of experience. A talented crop of guards got a boost with the arrival of junior Dyvine Harris, a transfer point guard from Lincoln North Star who also has started since she was a freshman.
The Links also believe they have found their identity with an aggressive style of defense.
“Our defense is kind of fueling our offense, and we understand how imperative that is to our game plan and our success this year,” Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said. “I think our kids have done a really good job of guarding, and guarding without fouling.”
Defense certainly fueled the Links’ 18-0 first-quarter run against Northeast (4-1). Those turnovers turned into points as guards Robinson, Harris, J’unti Franklin and Kiana Wiley combined for 15 of the 18 points in the surge. Harris capped it with a three.
Lincoln High, behind a team effort led by Jailynn Brill, also did a good job slowing down Northeast sophomore Doneelah Washington, who still got her points and rebounds (14 and 13), but did not take over.
Franklin scored 13 points and Wiley added 11.
Lincoln High will seek a 6-0 start when it hosts Millard West on Saturday. It’s a daily process, and the Links are taking it one game at a time, Kelley notes.
“But I’m also trying to help them understand that we have the right pieces and we are very talented, but we’ve got to make sure that we’re practicing and demonstrating that on a daily basis,” Kelley said.
The Links also showed maturity and poise during the second half, Kelley said, as Northeast tried to mount a couple of rallies, at one point getting to within six before Wiley and junior Nyawarga Jock hit big shots to get the lead back to double digits.
It’s another sign of an experienced team, and one ready to take off.
“I feel like us getting better each day is going to help our chances to beat those better teams,” Robinson said. “With our skill and our talent, we could definitely be scary.”
