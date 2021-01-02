Markowski's 44-point day — and her timeout message — helps Pius X rally for HAC title

Alexis Markowski was in the midst of her best game in a Thunderbolt uniform. A record-setting game.
And yet, the senior’s biggest contribution may have come early in the fourth quarter with Lincoln Pius X trailing by seven to a hot-shooting Fremont team. It was a message during a timeout.
“I kind of told my teammates losing isn’t an option here, leaving everything out there,” the Nebraska basketball recruit said.
What followed was a 14-0 run, and the Class A top-ranked Thunderbolts never relented in capturing the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship with a 79-67 win against the No. 2 Tigers on Saturday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Pius X (6-0) trailed 65-58 with 6 minutes, 24 seconds remaining before finishing on a 21-2 run.
“We really focused on defense and offense comes with that that," Markowski said. “We got a few stops and then the offense started rolling.”
Markowski was rolling. The 6-foot-3 center finished with a school-record 44 points and 22 rebounds. She was 16-of-24 from the field, had a double-double by halftime (22 points and 11 boards) and scored 10 straight points in one stretch in the second half to help Pius X finish strong.
“We beat pretty much every other team in the state probably on a night like tonight, the way we shot the ball,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “But we do have to find a different way to try to stop Markowski and not allow it to be a 10-foot-in game.”
Markowski’s performance came two days after she scored 37 points against No. 7 Lincoln East in the HAC semifinals.
“She’s been really unstoppable, especially (Thursday) and today,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “(She) played a lot of minutes, played really good defense and has become a really vocal leader for our team. She knows it’s our last chance.”
Markowski, who broke a 32-season-old record, called it surreal.
“That is just so unreal,” she said of the record. “My teammates do such a good job of finding me and giving me the ball.”
Saturday’s game was a track meet between two high-powered offenses not missing many shots. Fremont took a 41-38 lead into halftime behind 10 three-pointers, and appeared to gain some breathing room when Macy Bryant hit a three-pointer, Charli Earth converted a three-point play and Taylor McCabe scored in transition on a Pius X turnover.
The Fremont lead was 65-58.
But Miriam Miller, who finished with a career-best 23 points, hit a three-pointer and sophomore Lily Hodge followed with a three of her own. A basket from Markowski gave the Bolts the lead for good.
“Just really proud of our discipline to stay with the plan and not get too panicked,” Psota said.
“That was high level of basketball on both ends.”
Miller’s efforts — defensively and offensively — played a critical part in Pius X securing a second win against Fremont this season (it won 66-62 on Dec. 22). She hit four three-pointers and then had the task of guarding McCabe, the state’s top shooter. The Iowa recruit finished with 19 points, but was held to two points in the second half.
"Yeah, she’s (Miller) going to be tired,” Psota said. “She chases Taylor around the whole game and does about as good a job as anybody defending her, making her work for everything she can. Offensively, we knew they were probably going to help off of her. We kept telling her to drive the ball to the basket, but man, she was taking threes and putting them. Really good game for her.”
Fremont finished with 13 threes. Bryant led the Tigers (8-2) with 20 points and Earth added 17.
The HAC title was Pius X’s second straight. It also marked a fifth conference tournament title between basketball and volleyball for the Thunderbolt seniors.
“HAC is definitely the strongest conference in the state … and to win it is really important to us,” Markowski said. “We had three goals to win three championships and we have one down, so it’s really exciting.”
