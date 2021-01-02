Markowski's 42-point day — and her timeout message — helps Pius X rally for HAC title

“That was high level of basketball on both ends.”

Miller’s efforts — defensively and offensively — played a critical part in Pius X securing a second win against Fremont this season (it won 66-62 on Dec. 22). She hit four three-pointers and then had the task of guarding McCabe, the state’s top shooter. The Iowa recruit finished with 19 points, but was held to two points in the second half.

"Yeah, she’s (Miller) going to be tired,” Psota said. “She chases Taylor around the whole game and does about as good a job as anybody defending her, making her work for everything she can. Offensively, we knew they were probably going to help off of her. We kept telling her to drive the ball to the basket, but man, she was taking threes and putting them. Really good game for her.”

Fremont finished with 13 threes. Bryant led the Tigers (8-2) with 20 points and Earth added 17.

The HAC title was Pius X’s second straight. It also marked a fifth conference tournament title between basketball and volleyball for the Thunderbolt seniors.

“HAC is definitely the strongest conference in the state … and to win it is really important to us,” Markowski said. “We had three goals to win three championships and we have one down, so it’s really exciting.”

