Markowski starts season with another 30-point game for Pius X

Alexis Markowski needed only one try this season to get another 30-point game for the Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team.
The Thunderbolts’ senior center scored 34 points in leading Class A top-ranked Pius X to a 62-49 victory against Lincoln North Star in each team's first game of the season Friday at North Star.
She was just one off her career high. Last year, Markowski had six games when she scored at least 30 points.
Pius X had a 26-1 record last season and won the state championship. Four of the starters from that team are back.
North Star trailed by one point about three minutes into the game. But Markowski had a dominating stretch, scoring 16 points in a span of about eight minutes during the first and second quarters to give Pius X a 32-18 lead.
“She’s somebody that nobody can match up with in Class A,” said Pius X coach Ryan Psota.
Markowski also had 20 rebounds. She scored several times on offensive put-backs. And North Star couldn’t defend Markowski when she’d take a lob pass from the wing and in one quick motion get a shot up and off the glass for a basket.
“One of the things that’s so hard with her is because (senior guard Jillian Aschoff) has such great touch on the pass most of the time,” said Psota of the lob pass to Markowski. “They’ve been getting that play forever. And (Alexis) doesn’t drift into the backside defender, and even if you bring a backside defender, they’re not big enough to stop it.”
North Star coach Ellen Jorgenson liked the Navigators’ intensity on defense, but they just don’t have a player who matches up well with the 6-foot-3 Markwoski.
“Alexis knows how to use her height, and she knows how to use her size,” Jorgensen said.
Aschoff added 12 points for the Bolts, with she and Markowski accounting for 46 of the Bolts’ 62 points.
“I thought we played well at times,” Psota said. “We weren’t consistent enough. And we played a lot of kids just trying to find different combinations of what would work. I’d liked some of the stuff we did offensively. We still have a long way to go defensively to get where we want to be. But North Star is definitely improved.”
This is the first week playing for most of the Lincoln teams due to COVID-19 restrictions in Lancaster County.
“It’s nice just to be playing, No. 1, and worrying about X’s and O’s and not all of the (COVID-19) protocol stuff,” Psota said. “It’s a relief. The kids want to compete. We just got to remember we’re not who we were last March, and we got to get back to the basics and just get better.”
North Star made 10 three-pointers, which allowed the Gators to cut a big deficit to 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“I know we have more shooters this year,” Jorgenson said.
Senior guard Abby Krieser scored 19 points and made a trio of three-pointers for North Star. Junior guard Kinsley Ragland added 13 points.
The Gators won nine games last season, and Jorgenson thinks they can win a lot this season, too.
“For it being our first game, it wasn’t a sloppy Joe kind of game,” Jorgenson said. “I’m really excited about this group. If we can play like that against the unanimous No. 1 team in the state right now, then I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
