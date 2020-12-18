Markowski starts season with another 30-point game for Pius X

North Star coach Ellen Jorgenson liked the Navigators’ intensity on defense, but they just don’t have a player who matches up well with the 6-foot-3 Markwoski.

“Alexis knows how to use her height, and she knows how to use her size,” Jorgensen said.

Aschoff added 12 points for the Bolts, with she and Markowski accounting for 46 of the Bolts’ 62 points.

“I thought we played well at times,” Psota said. “We weren’t consistent enough. And we played a lot of kids just trying to find different combinations of what would work. I’d liked some of the stuff we did offensively. We still have a long way to go defensively to get where we want to be. But North Star is definitely improved.”

This is the first week playing for most of the Lincoln teams due to COVID-19 restrictions in Lancaster County.

“It’s nice just to be playing, No. 1, and worrying about X’s and O’s and not all of the (COVID-19) protocol stuff,” Psota said. “It’s a relief. The kids want to compete. We just got to remember we’re not who we were last March, and we got to get back to the basics and just get better.”

North Star made 10 three-pointers, which allowed the Gators to cut a big deficit to 10 points in the fourth quarter.