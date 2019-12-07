Markowski sizzles as Lincoln Pius X girls top Lincoln Southwest

OMAHA — Straight from the opening tip, it was clear that Alexis Markowski was in for a big game.

The South Dakota State recruit scored the first four points of the game and dominated throughout, providing more than half of Lincoln Pius X's scoring with 33 points Saturday in the Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts' 60-49 win over Lincoln Southwest on Saturday in Omaha.

With three players 6-foot or taller on its roster, including the 6-3 Markowski, Pius X (2-0) made it a priority to attack the paint against smaller Southwest (1-1). Markowski scored 14 points in the first quarter to help Pius X take a 20-14 lead.

“We do have a size advantage and we established it early and often,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “When they don’t have much size, we were looking to dump it in as much as we can.”

The Thunderbolts kept that strategy going the rest of the game, as Jillian Aschoff scored nine points and Lauren Taubenheim added eight. After Pius X took a 50-33 lead into the fourth quarter, Southwest had its best stretch of the game, an encouraging sign for head coach Jeff Rump.

