Markowski's free-throw heroics fend off Northeast, lead Bolts into state tournament

Alexis Markowski can do a lot of things at a high level on the basketball court. She's a dominating scorer, elite defender and rebounding wizard.
Markowski isn't a marksman at the free-throw line. She's a clutch one, though.
The Lincoln Pius X senior drained two free throws to break a tie with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to lift the third-rated Thunderbolts over No. 9 Lincoln Northeast 45-43 in the A-1 district final Thursday at Pius X.
The Class A No. 4 Spartans were hungry for victory in the A-4 district final, and they proved it from start to finish in a dominating 66-23 victory over No. 8 Lincoln High.
"She's just a clutch player," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said of Markowski, who finished with 13 points and 19 rebounds. "She's an all-state-caliber player, a Division I-type of kid, and they want the ball in those kinds of moments.
"You just have to trust them."
After A'iyana Jones hit a three-pointer to complete a Rockets rally that flipped a 12-point deficit into a one-point lead, Pius X took the ball on the game's final possession.
With less than 6 seconds remaining, Pius X's Jillian Aschoff flipped the ball to Markowski in the paint, who improbably corralled the pass between a trio of Northeast defenders, spinning to the hoop to draw a shooting foul with 0.4 seconds showing on the scoreboard.
"Just have to make one, and get back on 'D' is all I was thinking," Markowski said.
Mission accomplished. Markowski, who was wobbly from the line leading up to that point, calmly sank both shots to send the Thunderbolts into the Class A state tournament, which begins next Thursday.
Northeast's McKenna Minter kept her end of the highly anticipated Markowski vs. Minter battle, one that pinned two of the best talents in the state against each other for a intracity matchup that offered the highest stakes.
Minter, who missed long stretches of action due to foul trouble, kept the Rockets afloat with a game-high 23 points. She scored 10 of the team's 13 first-half points and Northeast was held off the scoreboard for the final 4:14 minutes of the half after she went to the sideline with her third foul.
She had help in the second half. Nyathak Gatluak, Jaidyn Weinberger and Jones each sank big shots to help trim a Thunderbolt lead that appeared to be headed down a similar path of the team's regular-season contest, which Pius X won 56-29 on Jan. 11.
"I saw a sense of urgency," Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. "That's where players started to attack the rim hard, getting out in transition and knocking down huge shots and getting rebounds."
Jones' three gave the Rockets their first lead of the game with 2:38 left. But it didn't last long. Pius X's Aschoff wasted little time firing back, connecting on her own three-pointer on the ensuing possession to reclaim the lead.
"She's had big moments all season and she knows when to step up," Psota said. "She's not afraid of the moment."
Aschoff finished with 11 points and Lauren Taubenheim added 10 for the Thunderbolts.
The loss ends Lincoln Northeast's season at 15-11. Lincoln Pius X (24-1) is onto the state tournament.
"It's awesome," Markowski said. "Going to state is every little girl's dream, and to finally have all the hard work pay off is an awesome feeling."