Markowski's free-throw heroics fend off Northeast, lead Bolts into state tournament

Mission accomplished. Markowski, who was wobbly from the line leading up to that point, calmly sank both shots to send the Thunderbolts into the Class A state tournament, which begins next Thursday.

Northeast's McKenna Minter kept her end of the highly anticipated Markowski vs. Minter battle, one that pinned two of the best talents in the state against each other for a intracity matchup that offered the highest stakes.

Minter, who missed long stretches of action due to foul trouble, kept the Rockets afloat with a game-high 23 points. She scored 10 of the team's 13 first-half points and Northeast was held off the scoreboard for the final 4:14 minutes of the half after she went to the sideline with her third foul.

She had help in the second half. Nyathak Gatluak, Jaidyn Weinberger and Jones each sank big shots to help trim a Thunderbolt lead that appeared to be headed down a similar path of the team's regular-season contest, which Pius X won 56-29 on Jan. 11.

"I saw a sense of urgency," Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. "That's where players started to attack the rim hard, getting out in transition and knocking down huge shots and getting rebounds."