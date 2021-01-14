Markowski gets Lincoln Pius X rolling early in top-ranked Bolts' win over No. 7 Lincoln High

Once Alexis Markowski starts making baskets, she can be nearly impossible to stop.

For Class A No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, it’s just a matter of time before the Thunderbolt senior and Nebraska women’s basketball commit gets her first points, and the floodgates open.

It took just seven seconds for Markowski to score her first basket against No. 7 Lincoln High on Thursday night as her sixth double-double of the season led Pius X to a 72-51 victory at Lincoln High.

Pius X (10-0) entered the contest averaging nearly 65 points per game, and it took only 3 minutes for the Thunderbolts to establish an 11-0 lead. Senior Kaysia Woods scored all nine of Lincoln High’s (6-3) points in the first quarter, and she led the Links with 17 total points.

After taking eight three-point shots in the first quarter, Pius X returned to its offensive bread and butter in the second quarter by getting the ball into the paint to Markowski. Her 14 points and 10 first-half rebounds helped Pius X take a 38-22 lead into halftime.

“She’s a double-double per half just waiting to happen,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “It’s actually become kind of commonplace, especially when teams are going to play zone against her.”