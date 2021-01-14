Markowski gets Lincoln Pius X rolling early in top-ranked Bolts' win over No. 7 Lincoln High

Once Alexis Markowski starts making baskets, she can be nearly impossible to stop.
For Class A No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, it’s just a matter of time before the Thunderbolt senior and Nebraska women’s basketball commit gets her first points, and the floodgates open.
It took just seven seconds for Markowski to score her first basket against No. 7 Lincoln High on Thursday night as her sixth double-double of the season led Pius X to a 72-51 victory at Lincoln High.
Pius X (10-0) entered the contest averaging nearly 65 points per game, and it took only 3 minutes for the Thunderbolts to establish an 11-0 lead. Senior Kaysia Woods scored all nine of Lincoln High’s (6-3) points in the first quarter, and she led the Links with 17 total points.
After taking eight three-point shots in the first quarter, Pius X returned to its offensive bread and butter in the second quarter by getting the ball into the paint to Markowski. Her 14 points and 10 first-half rebounds helped Pius X take a 38-22 lead into halftime.
“She’s a double-double per half just waiting to happen,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “It’s actually become kind of commonplace, especially when teams are going to play zone against her.”
The Links double-teamed Markowski throughout the night, but it hardly slowed her down in a 26-point, 16-rebound performance on 12-for-18 shooting. The double-team also opened space for junior Charlee Hagedorn, who added 12 points.
As the high post player, Hagedorn’s passing was imperative in breaking down the Link zone in the second and third quarters.
“Charlee attacked the basket more in the second quarter and it really opened up things for everybody else,” Psota said. “She made her reads and made good decisions, and that really helped spring us forward.”
Along with Woods’ 17-point night, six other Links scored in the loss, including Yelenia Bradley and Jailynn Brill with nine points apiece. Lincoln High shot 19-for-55 (34.5%) from the field, unable to match the 28-for-60 (46.7%) shooting performance from the top-ranked Thunderbolts.
Now a perfect 10-for-10 to open the season, Pius X is reveling in its status as defending Class A champions. Despite an off night from starting point guard Jillian Aschoff and a poor three-point shooting performance, Markowski’s continued dominance helped keep a double-digit lead throughout the game.
“(Lincoln High) shot it well tonight, but every time they’d make one, we’d respond, and that’s what good teams do,” Psota said.