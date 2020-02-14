Markowski, Aschoff prove to be double trouble as No. 2 Thunderbolts improve to 19-0

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We had good distribution, we made some big baskets in crucial moments and surviving with Lex in foul trouble shows how dangerous we can be,” Psota said.

The Bolts also have shown how dangerous they can be with Markowski and Aschoff on the floor at the same time. The two combined to hit 25 of 34 shots against the Tigers (16-6). Markowski had 15 points in the fourth quarter, and she had 17 rebounds for the game.

“Having Lex on your team just opens up the entire court, and tonight they really stayed on her, so she opens up lanes for everyone,” said Aschoff, who leads Class A in assists (5.8 per game).

Pius X and Fremont each had strong shooting nights. The Tigers hit nine threes, sophomore Taylor McCabe scored 21 points and senior Sydney Golladay had 16, including four threes.

The start of Friday’s game looked more like a track meet with Pius X taking a 23-18 lead after the first quarter.

“I don’t mind that,” said Aschoff, who can turn up the speed dial when she gets the ball in transition. “It’s more fun, getting out and running.”

But the Bolts’ defense played a key role in the third quarter with Markowski on the bench, holding Fremont to seven points in the frame.

Friday’s contest was a rematch of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final won by Pius X (61-43).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

