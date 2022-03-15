Mark Hagerman stepping down as Norris girls basketball coach

After 21 seasons and 316 career wins, Mark Hagerman is stepping down as Norris girls basketball coach.

The school announced his resignation Tuesday.

Hagerman oversaw one of the more consistent and successful programs in the state. He led the Titans to 17 state tournament appearances, including runner-up finishes in Class B in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2021.

Norris reached the state semifinals this year before losing to eventual state champion Elkhorn North.

Norris won a combined nine Eastern Midlands Conference regular-season and tournament titles with Hagerman at the helm.

Hagerman will continue to teach middle school PE at Norris.

