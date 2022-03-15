Mark Hagerman stepping down as Norris girls basketball coach

After 21 seasons and 316 career wins, Mark Hagerman is stepping down as Norris girls basketball coach.
The school announced his resignation Tuesday.
Hagerman oversaw one of the more consistent and successful programs in the state. He led the Titans to 17 state tournament appearances, including runner-up finishes in Class B in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2021.
Norris reached the state semifinals this year before losing to eventual state champion Elkhorn North.
Norris won a combined nine Eastern Midlands Conference regular-season and tournament titles with Hagerman at the helm.
Hagerman will continue to teach middle school PE at Norris.
Photos: Elkhorn North tops Norris for chance to defend Class B title
Elkhorn North players celebrate after defeating Norris
in a Class B girls state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Delaney White (back) puts up a shot over Elkhorn North's Molly Bruggeman during a Class B girls state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) puts up a shot against Norris's Anistyn Rice (20) during a Class B girls state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots over Norris' Grace Kohler (34) during a Class B girls state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer (23) shoots past Norris' Delaney White (30) during a Class B girls state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Sage Burbach shoots against Elkhorn North's Reese Booth (1) and Hannah Nadgwick (15) during a Class B girls state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Delaney White (30) shoots over Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick (15) and Sydney Stodden (22)
during a Class B girls state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Anistyn Rice drives past Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (22)
during a Class B girls state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fans wear purple at the girls state basketball tournament to honor former Norris coach and teacher Jerry Stine, who died earlier this month.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Sophia Talero (10) looks for an opening in the Elkhorn North defense
during a Class B girls state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Norris student section wears purple at the girls state basketball tournament Thursday to honor former Norris coach and teacher Jerry Stine, who died earlier this month.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Sydney Jelinek) shoots over Elkhorn North's Molly Bruggeman during a Class B state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Players on the Norris bench cheer during a Class B state basketball tournament semifinal against Elkhorn North on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris coach Mark Hagerman talks to the team during a Class B state semifinal against Elkhorn North on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Sophia Talero (10) shoots over Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson (10) during a Class B state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North head coach Ann Prince talks to her team during a Class B girls state basketball tournament semifinal against Norris on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Gracie Kircher (25) fights to keep control of the ball under pressure from Elkhorn North's Reese Booth (1) and Molly Bruggeman (25) during a Class B state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
