Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian played host to No. 10 Malcolm Thursday night in the only game in Lincoln on a snowy day.

And the two teams provided the entertainment and much more in a fun shootout.

In the end, it was Malcolm’s late-game offense that took home a 54-47 road win over the Crusaders to win the loaded C1-6 subdistrict.

After leading by as many as 11 points on the night, the Clippers' postseason experience sealed the win.

“I think the key was late-game situations, we ran our offense and made our free throws,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “Doing the little things right in the fourth quarter really paid off.”

Two of the best players in C-1 stepped up late for Malcolm. Alyssa Fortik knocked down a deep three-pointer late and Halle Dolliver made big plays on both ends to take the win.

Dolliver finished with a game-high 23 points while Fortik had 12.

“I think Alyssa calmed everyone down, probably even myself, which is typical for a senior captain,” Klepper said. “(Dolliver) is the real deal. She gave everything just like everybody else. Everyone sees the points and rebounds on the stat sheet, but she does the little things right.”

Malcolm launched itself into a double-digit halftime lead, knocking down three three-pointers and cutting through a solid Christian defense.

But the Crusaders came roaring out of halftime to tie the game on an 11-3 run capped off by an and-one by Annie Hueser.

“I think our girls handled it fairly well,” he said. “Malcolm hit some shots in the first quarter and punch us in the mouth. But we responded and had a great third and fourth quarter.”

In a tough subdistrict like C1-6 was, coming out on top feels pretty for Malcolm.

Klepper thought any of the teams could come out of it —Milford and Raymond Central the other two — and it took a lot to win Thursday.

“It’s a game-by-game, play-by-play scenario,” he said. “You need a few breaks in there, which we probably got tonight. It’s one of those days you just keep grinding and hope you come on top.”

Malcolm secures its spot in a district final for the fourth straight year.

And after splitting its last two, with a lot of the same players on the current team, the Clippers know what needs to happen over the next week, after a day off Friday, to get ready for the win-or-go-home game.

“We know what it’s like,” Klepper said. “It’s probably more challenging winning this game than losing this one. We will get dialed in again next week. I think it’s a big challenge.”

For Lincoln Christian, Klein said there is a lot they could take away from the loss, notably its three-point shooting.

But the way the Crusaders were able to handle themselves on a stage is still fresh to them was what stood out the most.

“I thought we handled it very well after they got a big lead on us,” Christian coach Scott Klein said. “I just love this team because they don’t quit, and they keep fighting and we made it a game in the fourth quarter. (Malcolm) just made their free throws down the stretch and that is what really good teams do.”