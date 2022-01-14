Magdanz reaches 1,000 career points to help Sacred Heart win back-to-back MUDECAS titles

Rachel Magdanz won't soon forget, if at all, the game she reached 1,000 career points.

The Falls City Sacred Heart senior poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Class D-2 No. 1 Irish to a 59-33 victory against Johnson-Brock in the MUDECAS girls tournament championship game Friday night in Beatrice.

Sacred Heart won its second straight MUDECAS title, and seventh since 2013.

The Irish jumped to a quick lead behind three three-pointers from Magdanz, and they relied on defense to leave no doubt in the second half.

Sacred Heart was up 42-17 in the third quarter and the lead was 57-25 midway through the fourth on Magdanz's 25th and 26th points of the game.

Magdanz is the second player on her team to reach 1,000 career points, joining fellow senior Erison Vonderschmidt. Both have started for the Irish since they were freshmen.

Southern, ranked eighth in Class D-1, rallied to edge Parkview Christian 41-39 in the third-place game.

BDS defeated Exeter-Milligan 46-33 to capture the B Division championship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0