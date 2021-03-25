LPX's Markowski, Lincoln High's Woods get chance to shine among other stars in Metro all-star game

BELLEVUE — Even in an all-star game, Alexis Markowski is still the best player on the court.
The Lincoln Pius X senior was honored as the Nebraska player of the year prior to the Metro High School girls all-star basketball game, and her performance on the court proved why.
Markowski scored a game-high 27 points as the White team defeated the Blue team 94-91 at Bellevue East on Thursday night.
The light-hearted contest was also a reunion for Pius X seniors Markowski, Jillian Aschoff and Miriam Miller after winning the Class A state title on March 6. Aschoff’s flashy passing was well-suited to the up-and-down game, and she finished with 10 points while Miller added six of her own.
“This game was fun, up and down and high-scoring. I love that type of game, so it was fun,” Aschoff said. “It didn’t look like we really lost anything from the season, and we were just having a good time out there.”
Another top performer for the White team was Lincoln High senior Kaysia Woods, who scored nine first-half points as her team took a 51-32 halftime lead. Woods is a Xavier commit, and she appreciated the chance to play with and against other college-bound players like Omaha signee Grace Cave and Nebraska signee Allison Weidner.
“I’ve put in a lot of work over the years and to be able to play in this game with a lot of talented players was just a lot of fun,” Woods said.
Lincoln Southwest seniors Kate Dilsaver and Skylar Pieper both scored six or less points for the Blue team, but Pieper made her mark at halftime instead. The Northwest Missouri State softball recruit won the three-point contest by making 22 three-pointers and as per a promise from her parents, a new pair of shoes will be the reward.
Pieper had hardly touched a basketball since Southwest’s state tournament loss to Omaha Central on March 2, but the chance to play one more time with Dilsaver made the night even more special.
“Not knowing that the Omaha Central game was going to be our last game (together) and then getting to play one more game together was a happy feeling,” Pieper said. “It made sure we could close that extra chapter.”
Omaha Burke’s Aanaya Harris led the Blue team with 23 points as the 185 combined points marked the highest-scoring all-star game in 20 years. For all the seniors involved, it was a nice celebration of their careers but also a reminder that their days of high school basketball are coming to an end.
Even after winning back-to-back state titles, Aschoff was still left wishing for just one more game with her teammates.
“It was a good feeling, but it was kind of bittersweet because I’ll never get to play with those girls again and that was my favorite thing to do,” Aschoff said.