LPX's Markowski, Lincoln High's Woods get chance to shine among other stars in Metro all-star game

Lincoln Southwest seniors Kate Dilsaver and Skylar Pieper both scored six or less points for the Blue team, but Pieper made her mark at halftime instead. The Northwest Missouri State softball recruit won the three-point contest by making 22 three-pointers and as per a promise from her parents, a new pair of shoes will be the reward.

Pieper had hardly touched a basketball since Southwest’s state tournament loss to Omaha Central on March 2, but the chance to play one more time with Dilsaver made the night even more special.

“Not knowing that the Omaha Central game was going to be our last game (together) and then getting to play one more game together was a happy feeling,” Pieper said. “It made sure we could close that extra chapter.”

Omaha Burke’s Aanaya Harris led the Blue team with 23 points as the 185 combined points marked the highest-scoring all-star game in 20 years. For all the seniors involved, it was a nice celebration of their careers but also a reminder that their days of high school basketball are coming to an end.

Even after winning back-to-back state titles, Aschoff was still left wishing for just one more game with her teammates.

“It was a good feeling, but it was kind of bittersweet because I’ll never get to play with those girls again and that was my favorite thing to do,” Aschoff said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.