Looking to peak at right time, Malcolm girls seek to end their ECNC farewell tour 'on a high note'

MALCOLM — The Malcolm girls basketball team won the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament last year, and yeah, the team is just as hungry to take it again this time, junior Alyssa Fortik says.

Maybe more so.

The Clippers are on an ECNC farewell tour before joining the Trailblazer Conference Tournament next school year, and back-to-back tournament titles would make for nice parting gifts.

“We want to go out on a high note,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “It’s just a matter of putting it out there on game night.”

Malcolm got a step closer with a 43-24 win against Freeman in the ECNC Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night at Malcolm High School. The Clippers (16-3) played good basketball in late January, but they’ll look to play sharper in Friday’s semifinal matchup against Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock.

“We need to do a better job,” Klepper said of his team’s performance against Freeman. “It starts with me, but that’s not how we usually play. We just didn’t have a lot of energy.

"We got two practices and we got a lot to correct."

Malcolm won its first 21 games last year but lost its final two — a subdistrict setback to Lincoln Christian and a district final loss at home to Winnebago.

Those losses hurt, Fortik said, but the Clippers came into this season with a lot of excitement. Though they had to work three new players into the rotation, an experienced group was in place. Fortik, Emma Brown and Diamond Sedlak are juniors and have been starting since they were freshmen. Reagan Wondercheck and Jordan Denton add a senior presence to the starting lineup.

“Diamond and Emma, I’ve seen them play since fourth grade, so it definitely makes me trust them more,” said Fortik, the Clippers’ top scorer who had 13 points against Freeman (6-12). “Reagan and Jordan, I know they can play lockdown defense and hit shots.”

On Tuesday night, the Clippers got a spark from junior Alanea Babb. The junior guard, who leads the junior varsity team, scored 10 points and has been giving the team a strong option off the bench in recent weeks.

Malcolm is hoping its cohesiveness leads to a special finish. In addition to trying to repeat as ECNC champions, the Clippers will play Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo and Class B No. 7 Beatrice — two teams already in the Trailblazer Conference — to end the regular season.

“That’s what we wanted, that’s why we scheduled it that way,” Klepper said. “That’s the type of teams that we’re going to see in our subdistircts, so whether you go and win those games or not, it’s still going to help you.”

It starts this weekend. If Malcolm wins Friday, it could see Class D-1 No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock in Saturday’s final. The Knights, who host Auburn on Friday, defeated Malcolm 53-35 in December.

“We want to finish this season the right way, hopefully get hot at the right time,” Klepper said. “I think a lot of people are overlooking us, and that’s probably a good thing.”

