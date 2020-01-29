Longtime club teammates Markowski, Aschoff have their dimes-and-points routine down pat at Pius X

What makes one of the state's top post player-point guard combos so successful?
It starts with a look.
Jillian Aschoff and Alexis Markowski have played basketball together long enough that a simple nod and smile can be the start of two points.
"If she turns around and gives me a little smile, I'll throw it," said Aschoff, who runs point for the Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team.
Aschoff and Markowski found their footing as first-year starters last season as sophomores. They've taken off as juniors.
Markowski, a 6-foot-3 center and South Dakota State recruit, can create a lot of headaches for defenses with her play inside the paint. She's averaging 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, big improvements from her Super-State sophomore season (13.7 and 12.5).
Aschoff, meanwhile, has evolved into one of the top guards in Class A. Her shooting has improved — she's averaging 10.9 points per game and is the team's top free-throw shooter — but what separates Aschoff is her creativity and passing skills.
"And then you put her court vision and her unselfishness to pass the ball with it, it's kind of a unique combination," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said of Aschoff, who leads Class A in assists at 6.1 per game.
Watch Aschoff and Markowski on the court together and you'll sense that they have played together for a long time. Well, they have.
You have free articles remaining.
They've been Nebraska Lasers teammates since the fifth grade.
"I think it helps a lot because it's just a lot of reps where I know where she wants the ball, she knows when I'm going to pass it to her," Aschoff said.
Oddly, it wasn't basketball that brought them together. Markowski and Aschoff first met playing for the same YMCA soccer team in the third grade. Even in the ninth grade, when Markowski was recovering from a foot injury and Aschoff a broken elbow, they would be spotted playing a light game of one-on-one.
"We've learned to play really well with each other," Markowski said. "She knows when to throw it in and when a double's coming. Our tendencies, I feel like we know if I'm having a bad game, she knows what to say and if she is, I know what to say."
Their improvements have provided an extra boost for a Thunderbolt team looking to get back to state. Markowski said she's a lot stronger and faster and has become a better passer. Aschoff has greatly improved her shooting, crediting her advancement to a change in her shooting release and a boost in confidence.
Psota praises both players for the their basketball IQs.
For example, it's not uncommon to see teams pack in their defense and have multiple defenders around Markowski in an effort to prevent the entry passes. But that doesn't stop Aschoff from looking inside. She has a knack for putting the ball over several outreached hands and to a spot where only the 6-3 Markowski can get it.
Some of Aschoff's passes can be darts from half-court, too.
"Some passes she throws, very few people can catch," Psota said. "Alexis has played with her long enough that she knows when the ball's coming, and it can be a hundred miles an hour, or be at an awkward angle. Those two have been playing for so long, really helps."
But Pius X's chemistry goes well beyond the Laser teammates. Senior Lauren Taubenheim, junior Mariam Miller and freshman Adison Markowski, Alexis' younger sister, have stepped into starting roles and the Thunderbolts have meshed together to the tune of a 14-0 record and a No. 2 ranking in Class A.
Several players, including four starters, play volleyball at Pius X, so that helps with communication, Psota says.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.