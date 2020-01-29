Longtime club teammates Markowski, Aschoff have their dimes-and-points routine down pat at Pius X

Watch Aschoff and Markowski on the court together and you'll sense that they have played together for a long time. Well, they have.

They've been Nebraska Lasers teammates since the fifth grade.

"I think it helps a lot because it's just a lot of reps where I know where she wants the ball, she knows when I'm going to pass it to her," Aschoff said.

Oddly, it wasn't basketball that brought them together. Markowski and Aschoff first met playing for the same YMCA soccer team in the third grade. Even in the ninth grade, when Markowski was recovering from a foot injury and Aschoff a broken elbow, they would be spotted playing a light game of one-on-one.

"We've learned to play really well with each other," Markowski said. "She knows when to throw it in and when a double's coming. Our tendencies, I feel like we know if I'm having a bad game, she knows what to say and if she is, I know what to say."

Their improvements have provided an extra boost for a Thunderbolt team looking to get back to state. Markowski said she's a lot stronger and faster and has become a better passer. Aschoff has greatly improved her shooting, crediting her advancement to a change in her shooting release and a boost in confidence.