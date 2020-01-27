Locked in on defense, No. 3 Beatrice girls seizing their opportunity in a new-look Class B

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I think that Fairbury game was humbling, and I think it just allowed our girls to refocus and realize, 'Hey, we've got some areas that we really need to grow in to have some success later in the season,'" said Weeks, the second-year head coach. "It really helped our girls dial it up a notch in practices and making sure they're really focused on our scouting reports and overall game plans for each game."

Those scouting reports have an emphasis on defense.

Beatrice, a guard-heavy team, is allowing just 32.2 points per game, and only three opponents (Crete, South Sioux City and Omaha Roncalli) have scored more than 40 points against a team that can be quite salty in defending the perimeter.

"I think our girls, it's the second year learning the man principles that our coaching staff has been teaching them," Weeks said. "I think we are a quick, athletic crew, so I think as long as we can defend the post well, we've got some guards that can really be a pain in the butt on defense."

Seniors Carley Leners, Addie Barnard and Olivia Aden and junior Mak Hatcliff are returning starters, and Beatrice has gotten a boost from 5-foot-10 junior post player Nevaeh Martinez, who entered the starting lineup around holiday tournament time.