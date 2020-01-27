Locked in on defense, No. 3 Beatrice girls seizing their opportunity in a new-look Class B

An off day for shooters.
Every basketball team encounters them, and for the Beatrice girls, Saturday was one of those days.
The Lady Orange did not have one of their best days offensively when they played Omaha Skutt in the River Cities Conference Tournament final. But defense, a steady part of the team's arsenal, more than made up for it.
Beatrice has held seven opponents to 30 points or less this season, including Omaha Skutt, which managed only 28 points Saturday.
"If you can keep a team to 11 (points) after the first half, you're doing some good stuff," Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said of his team's 46-28 victory.
Consistency on the defensive end has led to consistency in the win column for Beatrice, which moves up to No. 3 in Class B this week. The Lady Orange are 12-2, and while many top-10 teams in Class B have hit multiple bumps in the road — Beatrice had one of its own earlier this month — the Lady Orange have proven to be one of the most consistent teams in the class.
After losing to top-ranked Crete on Dec. 12, Beatrice has won 11 of 12 games. The only hiccup during that stretch was a 33-31 loss to Class C-1 Fairbury, a team that had a size advantage against the Lady Orange.
But Beatrice responded with five straight wins, including three in last week's RCC Tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
"I think that Fairbury game was humbling, and I think it just allowed our girls to refocus and realize, 'Hey, we've got some areas that we really need to grow in to have some success later in the season,'" said Weeks, the second-year head coach. "It really helped our girls dial it up a notch in practices and making sure they're really focused on our scouting reports and overall game plans for each game."
Those scouting reports have an emphasis on defense.
Beatrice, a guard-heavy team, is allowing just 32.2 points per game, and only three opponents (Crete, South Sioux City and Omaha Roncalli) have scored more than 40 points against a team that can be quite salty in defending the perimeter.
"I think our girls, it's the second year learning the man principles that our coaching staff has been teaching them," Weeks said. "I think we are a quick, athletic crew, so I think as long as we can defend the post well, we've got some guards that can really be a pain in the butt on defense."
Seniors Carley Leners, Addie Barnard and Olivia Aden and junior Mak Hatcliff are returning starters, and Beatrice has gotten a boost from 5-foot-10 junior post player Nevaeh Martinez, who entered the starting lineup around holiday tournament time.
Weeks said the team, one of two Class B programs to return all five starters from last year, had a great summer together. With some Class B teams losing a lot of seniors, and other teams being reclassified (Elkhorn, Elkhorn South, North Platte and South Sioux City moved to Class A), the Lady Orange, using their experience and athleticism, wanted to seize a great opportunity.
"Going into the year, we thought if we get to playing really well, we could be one of the top teams in B," Weeks said. "I think our girls just really are buying into what we're doing and playing with a lot of confidence."
Several Class B teams are jostling for position behind No. 1 Crete, No. 2 Bennington and No. 3 Beatrice, the three teams that have shown the most consistency this season.
But there is a lot of basketball left and the Lady Orange will enter a tough stretch starting with Tuesday's game at Hastings, a team that knocked off defending state champion Northwest last week.
"I think our girls are excited for the challenge, they're playing with a lot of confidence, and I think they understand that we've got a lot really good teams coming up and we're going to get their best shots for sure," Weeks said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.