Live updates from the semifinals round of the girls state basketball tournament
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Live updates from the semifinals round of the girls state basketball tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln East vs. Papillion-La Vista, 3.5

Lincoln East fans cheer on the Spartans as the starting lineup is announced against Papillion-La Vista on Thursday during a Class A girls state basketball first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

24 teams made a major step in the right direction Thursday. Can they keep it going? There's plenty of intriguing matchups across the board.

Keep it here for updates. 

Stories from press row: 

Class primers: Class A | B | C-1 | C-2 | D-1| D-2 | State schedule, scores

Live bracket

Friday's semifinals to watch

Girls tourney insider: Fremont's Kelly Flynn back to winning ways at state; Ramsey handles tall task well

A: Relaxed and relentless, Lincoln East moves on to the semifinals for 3rd straight year

A: Markowski scores 29 to lead Thunderbolts into the semifinals

C-1: Adams Central blitzes No. 5 Chadron in third quarter to pull off upset; Emanuel sisters spark No. 2 North Bend Central

A: Millard South survives Southwest's furious rally to advance to semifinals

After wowing during regular season, Morgan Maly fighting to get Crete to finals on injured ankle

C-2: Benne's 19 points lead the way for Oakland-Craig in first-round triumph

C-1: Hollenbeck erases memory from subdistricts, erupts for 24 points to lead Crusaders past Malcolm

B: No. 1 Crete doesn't panic, holds No. 5 Norris in overtime

D-2: Sacred Heart too much for Wolves in opening round; Wynot advances

C-1: St. Paul pulls out all the stops to halt Wahoo's upset bid

D-1: Hochstein, Wortmann leads Hartington CC to upset; Bergan advances

Required pre-tournament reading material

Girls state basketball: As youngsters East's Bovaird and Roberts took on the boys at UNL camp

For many girls, their hoop dreams were shaped by state tournaments, bigger-than-life players

Girls state hoops: Led by its three seniors, Crete didn't take any shortcuts in preparing for another title try

Girls state hoops: Superior's Meyer wants to write one more chapter before closing book on incredible basketball career

Girls state hoops: The future looks bright, but senior-less Malcolm is focused on the now

Girls state hoops: From the get-go, Southwest's Emerson Barada was meant to be a point guard

Girls state hoops: With a deep lineup, Norris feeling fresh and rested ahead of tournament

Girls state hoops: Pius X's Lauren Taubenheim brings a strong state of mind to athletics

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News