Live updates from opening-day action of the girls state basketball tournament

The Capital City will be buzzing from the north end to the south, as teams from across the state converge on the mecca of girls basketball in Nebraska.
48 teams. 24 games. Let's do it. Follow our crew for updates all day long.
Required reading materials leading into the tournament:
You have free articles remaining.
Girls state hoops: Led by its three seniors, Crete didn't take any shortcuts in preparing for another title try
Girls state hoops: Superior's Meyer wants to write one more chapter before closing book on incredible basketball career