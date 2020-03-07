Live updates from Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Live updates from Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

  • Updated
Lincoln Christian vs. North Bend, 3.7

North Bend Central's Julia Knapp (center) and Kendyl Boyce (right) hug after winning during a Class C-1 girls state tournament final game against Lincoln Christian on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Teams from the area and across the state line look for a signature end to already impressive seasons. 12 teams. Six games. One building. 

Keep it here for updates. 

CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

Class A: Lincoln Pius X (25-1) vs. Lincoln East (24-3), 6:30 p.m.  |  STORY  |  PHOTOS  |  STATS  |  VIDEO

Class B: Crete (26-1) vs. Beatrice (22-3), 1 p.m.  STORY  |  PHOTOS  |  STATS  |  VIDEO

Class C-1: North Bend Central 48, Lincoln Christian 32   STORY  |  PHOTOS  |  STATS  |  VIDEO

Class C-2: Ponca (23-4) vs. Hastings SC (25-3), 8:30 p.m.  |  STORY  |  PHOTOS  |  STATS  |  VIDEO

Class D-1: Pleasanton 47, Archbishop Bergan 38   STORY  |  PHOTOS  |  STATS  |  VIDEO

Class D-2: Wynot (24-4) vs. Humphrey SF (25-2), 4:30 p.m.  |  STORY  |  PHOTOS  |  STATS  |  VIDEO

Stories from press row: 

Class primers: Class A | B | C-1 | C-2 | D-1| D-2 | State schedule, scores

Live bracket

Friday's semifinals to watch

C-2: Hastings SC uses pivotal second quarter to beat Crofton in semifinal

A: Lincoln East overcomes disastrous start to march past Fremont

C-2: Ponca sinks 23 free throws to oust top-rated Oakland-Craig

A: Behind Markowski's big night, No. 3 Pius X rolls into the Class A final

Leners' double-double leads Beatrice past Scottsbluff in state semifinal

B: Maly delivers go-ahead shot, Crete holds on to edge Northwest in triple overtime

D-2: Wynot stifles Falls City SH to advance to state final

D-1: Nichol's big fourth quarter leads Pleasanton past CWC

C-1: North Bend shines from free-throw line to upend Adams Central

C-1: Hollenbeck's double-double leads Lincoln Christian into state final

Baker, DeGroff lift Bergan back into state championship game

Girls tourney insider: Fremont's Kelly Flynn back to winning ways at state; Ramsey handles tall task well

A: Relaxed and relentless, Lincoln East moves on to the semifinals for 3rd straight year

A: Markowski scores 29 to lead Thunderbolts into the semifinals

C-1: Adams Central blitzes No. 5 Chadron in third quarter to pull off upset; Emanuel sisters spark No. 2 North Bend Central

A: Millard South survives Southwest's furious rally to advance to semifinals

After wowing during regular season, Morgan Maly fighting to get Crete to finals on injured ankle

C-2: Benne's 19 points lead the way for Oakland-Craig in first-round triumph

C-1: Hollenbeck erases memory from subdistricts, erupts for 24 points to lead Crusaders past Malcolm

B: No. 1 Crete doesn't panic, holds No. 5 Norris in overtime

D-2: Sacred Heart too much for Wolves in opening round; Wynot advances

C-1: St. Paul pulls out all the stops to halt Wahoo's upset bid

D-1: Hochstein, Wortmann leads Hartington CC to upset; Bergan advances

Pre-tournament reading material

Girls state basketball: As youngsters East's Bovaird and Roberts took on the boys at UNL camp

For many girls, their hoop dreams were shaped by state tournaments, bigger-than-life players

Girls state hoops: Led by its three seniors, Crete didn't take any shortcuts in preparing for another title try

Girls state hoops: Superior's Meyer wants to write one more chapter before closing book on incredible basketball career

Girls state hoops: The future looks bright, but senior-less Malcolm is focused on the now

Girls state hoops: From the get-go, Southwest's Emerson Barada was meant to be a point guard

Girls state hoops: With a deep lineup, Norris feeling fresh and rested ahead of tournament

Girls state hoops: Pius X's Lauren Taubenheim brings a strong state of mind to athletics

