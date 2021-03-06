Live updates: An unusual format culminates in familiar ending, Championship Saturday

And then there were 12. Six games left in the girls basketball tournament, and gold is up for grabs.
We'll be anchored at Pinnacle Bank Arena all day, updating this page with a range of content. We'll have meaningful stories, analysis, photos, video and more. Let's roll.
The finals
A: Lincoln Pius X (24-0) vs. Fremont (23-3), 7 p.m.
B: Norris (22-2) vs. Elkhorn North (20-2), 2 p.m.
C-1: North Bend Central (23-3) vs Hastings SC (24-2), 10:45 a.m.
C-2: Crofton (25-3) vs. Ponca (21-4), 8:45 p.m.
D-1: Weeping Water 40, Pleasanton 39 | STORY | PHOTOS | THE FINISH | STATS
Centerpiece: A look at our favorite stories
Friday
Class A: With dad's help, Alexis Markowski answers tall challenge in helping No. 1 LPX turn away Omaha Central
Class B: Stai's crunch-time threes give Norris a shot of confidence, and now a shot at a state title
Thursday
Girls state hoops insider: The meaning behind Crofton's #playforkendall shirts; Pleasanton going home (and that's a good thing)
C-2: After complete performance vs. Bridgeport, Crofton seeks to send seniors out like others before them
Tuesday
Bridgeport, Crofton both chalk first-round wins up to 'aggressiveness.' So what will give in the semis?