Live updates: An unusual format culminates in familiar ending, Championship Saturday

  • Updated
  • Comments
State championship trophy

Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena begins with Pleasanton and Weeping Water in Class D-1.

 Lincoln Journal Star

And then there were 12. Six games left in the girls basketball tournament, and gold is up for grabs. 

We'll be anchored at Pinnacle Bank Arena all day, updating this page with a range of content. We'll have meaningful stories, analysis, photos, video and more. Let's roll.

The finals

A: Lincoln Pius X (24-0) vs. Fremont (23-3), 7 p.m.

B: Norris (22-2) vs. Elkhorn North (20-2), 2 p.m.

C-1: North Bend Central (23-3) vs Hastings SC (24-2), 10:45 a.m.

C-2: Crofton (25-3) vs. Ponca (21-4), 8:45 p.m.

D-1: Weeping Water 40, Pleasanton 39  |  STORY  |  PHOTOS  |  THE FINISH  |  STATS

D-2: Humphrey SF (23-0) vs. Falls City SH (26-2), 3:45 p.m.

The vitals

Interact with our smart bracket 

Bracket breakdowns: A | B | C-1 | C-2 | D-1 | D-2

Centerpiece: A look at our favorite stories

Class D-2 coaches take a lot of pride in leading small programs to big destinations

'We showed that we belong down here:' Winnebago girls writing their own Cinderella story at state

Newbie Elkhorn North still learning on the fly as it reaches semifinals in first year

Before they live out Husker dream, Markowski and Weidner seek 'perfect' finish at PBA

How a resonating message on Zoom in April sparked Lincoln Lutheran's turnaround

Friday

Class A: With dad's help, Alexis Markowski answers tall challenge in helping No. 1 LPX turn away Omaha Central

Fremont flashes depth to win shootout against Millard South, reach first-ever title game

Class A: Sights from the semifinals

Class B: Stai's crunch-time threes give Norris a shot of confidence, and now a shot at a state title

Class B: Sights from the semifinals

Class C-1: No morning game worries here as Sydney Emanuel, NBC rise early to defeat Winnebago

C-1: Sights from the semifinals

Class C-1: A 'doubted' Hastings SC team claws way into state title game after moving up a class

Thursday

Girls state hoops insider: The meaning behind Crofton's #playforkendall shirts; Pleasanton going home (and that's a good thing)

C-2: 'I can't explain it:' The light comes on for Ponca offense in victory over No. 4 BRLD

C-2: After complete performance vs. Bridgeport, Crofton seeks to send seniors out like others before them

C-2: Sights from the semifinals 

D-1: Grace Cave flashes next-level talent as an all-around player in Weeping Water's OT win

D-1: Sights from the semifinals

D-2: Kosch 'came in so clutch' to boost Humphrey SF; Falls City SH beats Wynot to set up 2018 title rematch

D-2: Sights from the semifinals

Tuesday

Photos: Class B | C-1 | C-2 | D-1 | D-2 

Quick hits from Lincoln Lutheran's first-ever state tournament win

Crete goes cold at 'an absolute horrible time' as Scottsbluff knocks off Cardinals

Bridgeport, Crofton both chalk first-round wins up to 'aggressiveness.' So what will give in the semis?

Emanuel sisters lead the charge to pace North Bend Central past Broken Bow

Quick hits from Mullen's big third quarter, which sparks Broncos

Baker leads Archbishop Bergan to set up rematch of last year's state final

Quick hits from Pleasanton defeating Elmwood-Murdock, including the Knights' hot start

Quick hits from Humphrey SF defeating Sterling, including a full-court press that caused fits

Monday

Playing beyond their years, Millard South sophomores push Patriots past Spartans

Webb's fourth-quarter efforts lift Omaha Central past LSW in a 'big five' battle

Sights from the Class A action

Pius X clamps down on defense to advance to state semifinals

York's latest defensive gem includes 10-minute shutout as Dukes hold off Omaha Skutt

Coach gives team the 'green light,' and Norris lets it fly to drain Bennington

Sights from the opening day of the girls state basketball tournament

