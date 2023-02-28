Tim Barada nods. It's clear the implication rings a little bit too true — that the past few months have been a "ride" for his Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team.

First, a joke. Only three of his 12 players are old enough to drive a car, meaning most of his players actually need rides to school, team functions and games. Everywhere.

Then, the serious stuff. The part where there isn't a dry eye in the room when talking to Barada and his three captains — Brinly Christensen, Kennadi Williams and Aniya Seymore — on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before the Silver Hawks enter their seventh straight state tournament.

Yeah, it's been a ride all right.

This road trip starts in mid-January. On Jan. 13, Southwest lost 43-23 to Lincoln North Star, its fifth loss in six games. At that time, the Silver Hawks' annual trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena didn't seem feasible.

Williams, the team's catalyst at point guard, was sidelined with a knee injury sustained in the summer, and the likelihood of her seeing the court at all this season was murky.

There's also the challenge of getting up to speed with a young team, perhaps the youngest in the Silver Hawks' state streak. Seymore and Christensen are the lone seniors.

Oh, and also the city enjoyed one of its most competitive seasons. Top to bottom, those "easy" wins were harder to find.

"We were all, like, pretty down and we couldn't get out of our slump mentally," Seymore recalls. "All of our players know how to put the ball into the hoop and the fundamentals. It's just that aspect of pulling on the heartstrings getting into their minds and making sure they have the right mindset for what we needed to do in the future."

So, here Southwest is, the A-2 district champion after stunning Bellevue West 47-39 on Friday in Bellevue. Williams scored 16 points in just her fourth game after making an improbable return to action. Ever the competitor, she says the plan was always to play this season. (Barada wasn't as sure.)

Southwest went into the matchup with the understanding that it didn't need to beat the Thunderbirds 10 times to move on. Just once.

"I know to a lot of people, it was probably a shock that we won that game," Christensen said. "But I think as a team, we knew we could do it. We just had to put the pieces together at the right time.

"When you get to cut the nets down at someone else's place, it's special."

But even that win came with a price. Southwest will play on without Seymore, a team leader in more ways than one, who tore her Achilles in an otherwise benign play in the fourth quarter of Friday's win.

Seymore was backpedaling on defense, which she's done countless times this season, in games or in practice. This time, she felt a "pop." Then came the imaging results, followed by a walking boot and a knee scooter.

Barada pauses at the mention of Seymore. The mood turns somber.

"I used the term the other day," Barada said. "Bad things happen to good people. Two examples (Williams and Seymore) right here. They're really good people, and they've had really bad things happen to them."

It's frustrating that Williams and Seymore, the inseparable backcourt duo, only got to play four games together in what is Seymore's last high school season. Another road block.

The Silver Hawks will miss her on-court attributes this week, but they know they have an emotional leader on the sideline, just as they had in Williams earlier this season.

"It was really hard just watching them like on the court and kind of seeing them struggle just a little bit in that stretch," Williams said. "Just getting OK and then being able to play with them and get to be like on the team finally on the court, instead of just watching on the sideline, just different in fun."

Lincoln Southwest will play top-rated, top-seeded Millard South in the first round of the Class A tournament at 1:30 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Few expect the Silver Hawks to win. That's OK. They're enjoying the ride, wherever it goes.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023