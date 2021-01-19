Lincoln Southwest's latest defensive gem sparks No. 5 Silver Hawks over No. 2 Fremont

“The entire first half we were in attack mode on both ends of the floor,” Rump said.

Despite holding nearly a 20-point advantage, Southwest was far from being out of danger. In a game at Lincoln East one week ago, Fremont scored just six points in the second quarter before exploding for 34 in the third quarter, and the Tigers put up a similar fight this time.

McCabe scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter as Southwest’s lead fell to 44-32.

“I felt that if we could go into the fourth with a double-digit lead, that would be good mentally for our kids,” Rump said.

Fremont continued its pressure as the Tigers made a trio of three-pointers and outscored Southwest by seven points in the fourth quarter. However, clutch late free throws from Williams and Dilsaver were enough to secure the narrow victory.

Southwest’s 19-for-53 (36%) shooting night was slightly better than Fremont’s 18-for-60 (30%) performance, but the biggest difference-maker was Southwest’s defense intensity, as is often the case for the Silver Hawks.