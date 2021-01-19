Lincoln Southwest's latest defensive gem sparks No. 5 Silver Hawks over No. 2 Fremont

When the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team hits the court, lockdown defense isn’t an option — it’s an expectation.
Despite allowing just eight points to Grand Island on Jan. 9 and 23 points to Gretna on Saturday, the Silver Hawks’ most recent defensive performance might have been their most impressive. Class A No. 5 Southwest held No. 2 Fremont to its lowest-scoring game of the season in a 56-51 win Tuesday.
“For us, that’s what (the question) always is — can we find enough baskets to win games?” said Lincoln Southwest coach Jeff Rump. “Because we feel defensively we can stay in the game with pretty much anybody we play with.”
The conference foes had met once this season already, a 61-50 Fremont win on Dec. 31 where the Tigers scored 28 first-half points. On Tuesday, they scored just nine as Southwest held Fremont to 3-for-27 (11%) shooting in the first half.
Silver Hawk senior Kate Dilsaver’s man-to-man defense not only limited Fremont junior Taylor McCabe to two points in the first half, but she also sparked Southwest to a quick start. Dilsaver scored seven points in under two minutes to open the game, and her 15 points were tied for the team lead.
Fellow senior Skylar Pieper also finished with 15 points and freshman Kennadi Williams added nine as Southwest’s aggressive guard play gave it a 28-9 halftime lead.
“The entire first half we were in attack mode on both ends of the floor,” Rump said.
Despite holding nearly a 20-point advantage, Southwest was far from being out of danger. In a game at Lincoln East one week ago, Fremont scored just six points in the second quarter before exploding for 34 in the third quarter, and the Tigers put up a similar fight this time.
McCabe scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter as Southwest’s lead fell to 44-32.
“I felt that if we could go into the fourth with a double-digit lead, that would be good mentally for our kids,” Rump said.
Fremont continued its pressure as the Tigers made a trio of three-pointers and outscored Southwest by seven points in the fourth quarter. However, clutch late free throws from Williams and Dilsaver were enough to secure the narrow victory.
Southwest’s 19-for-53 (36%) shooting night was slightly better than Fremont’s 18-for-60 (30%) performance, but the biggest difference-maker was Southwest’s defense intensity, as is often the case for the Silver Hawks.
“I thought our kids answered the call with our defensive effort,” Rump said. “There were times where I felt like it was almost like a football game the way our kids were going after loose balls.”