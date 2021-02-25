Lincoln Southwest flexes its range to beat Norfolk, reach fifth straight girls basketball state tournament

"She's pretty good," Rump said, smiling.

Williams is surrounded by upperclassmen who are no strangers to district finals or Pinnacle Bank Arena. She's flanked in the starting lineup by seniors Kate Dilsaver, Katie Carpenter and Skylar Pieper, and junior Freddie Wallace. There are 11 or 12 players who see regular playing time, an unusual quirk, and many of them are upperclassmen.

Dilsaver, who scored nine points, is thrilled to return to the grand stage with familiar faces — five members of this year's senior group, including Dilsaver, have been involved with the varsity team in some capacity all four seasons.

"I love playing with them," Dilsaver said. "We all work really hard and we just love playing together. I'm so happy we get to keep playing."

Southwest landed a glancing blow midway through the second quarter. With the Silver Hawks already leading 17-3, Brinley Christensen and Williams drilled back-to-back threes to open a 23-5 advantage. The Silver Hawks didn't play like a team desperate to advance. Instead, patience prevailed, even with a freshman driving the offense. Shooters such as Dilsaver or Carpenter will take threes, but they won't force them. Instead, Wallace, a 6-1 forward, benefits from clever passes near the rim, where she scored most of her nine points Thursday night.