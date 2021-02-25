Lincoln Southwest flexes its range to beat Norfolk, reach fifth straight girls basketball state tournament

In defeating Norfolk 58-35 in the A-3 girls basketball district final Thursday, No. 4 Lincoln Southwest showed its range.
The Silver Hawks scored at a slow pace on their home court. They scored with speed on fast breaks. On defense, Jeff Rump's crew flaunted its ability to force turnovers (22 on Thursday) in both half-court sets and full-court pressure.
The ability to switch styles at a bark from the sideline — without missing a step — is a trait Southwest hopes reaps benefits when it enters its fifth straight state tournament, which begins Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"What I like about them is we can play a bunch of different styles of basketball," Rump said. "I think when you get into the state tournament, you have to be able to play that half-court game. We talk a lot about our (full-court) press, but at the end of the day, it's how we guard people in the half-court."
The Silver Hawks opened the game pressing Norfolk ball handlers the moment the ball crossed the timeline. That caused turnovers and favorable chances to score on the other end. Then they dialed up the full-court pressure and rode that to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter.
Freshman Kennadi Williams led Southwest with 15 points and continues to give the team a spark. Listed at 5-foot-3, Williams is aggressive, whether she's leading the charge in transition or poking balls free on defense.
"She's pretty good," Rump said, smiling.
Williams is surrounded by upperclassmen who are no strangers to district finals or Pinnacle Bank Arena. She's flanked in the starting lineup by seniors Kate Dilsaver, Katie Carpenter and Skylar Pieper, and junior Freddie Wallace. There are 11 or 12 players who see regular playing time, an unusual quirk, and many of them are upperclassmen.
Dilsaver, who scored nine points, is thrilled to return to the grand stage with familiar faces — five members of this year's senior group, including Dilsaver, have been involved with the varsity team in some capacity all four seasons.
"I love playing with them," Dilsaver said. "We all work really hard and we just love playing together. I'm so happy we get to keep playing."
Southwest landed a glancing blow midway through the second quarter. With the Silver Hawks already leading 17-3, Brinley Christensen and Williams drilled back-to-back threes to open a 23-5 advantage. The Silver Hawks didn't play like a team desperate to advance. Instead, patience prevailed, even with a freshman driving the offense. Shooters such as Dilsaver or Carpenter will take threes, but they won't force them. Instead, Wallace, a 6-1 forward, benefits from clever passes near the rim, where she scored most of her nine points Thursday night.
After the buzzer, Southwest players climbed ladders to cut down a slice of nylon from the hoop and posed for photos — a familiar scene for a program heading to the big tournament for the fifth straight season.
"That feels really good," Rump said. "I think it says a lot about what we've been able to build here with the assistant coaches I have and the kids that have come here. You make it two or three straight times, you can just say, 'Well, they had a good group of kids.'
"But we've done it with a couple of entirely different groups."