Lincoln Lutheran sticks to familiar game plan to knock off Gothenburg in C1-3 final, reach state tournament

AURORA — When Wade Coulter arrived at Lincoln Lutheran, he saw an athletic team with lots of potential but little experience winning basketball games.

Coulter also wasn’t sure how the Warriors would adapt to his new system, especially when they lost multiple weeks of practice in the fall.

Put simply, the Class C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran girls adapted perfectly. A high-effort defensive press and well-rounded offensive performance was the Warriors’ winning game plan all season, and they followed the script again in their biggest game of the season.

Eight different Warriors scored as Lutheran defeated Gothenburg 31-23 in the C1-3 district final Friday night.

“I’m just happy that they welcomed me with open arms, they were very receptive all summer to a new system, and I just couldn’t be happier with their energy and effort,” Coulter said. “I’m just here to put them in a position to be successful, and they did the hard part.”

Led by 6-foot-3 junior Katelynn Oxley, Lutheran (19-2) had a significant height advantage over Gothenburg (16-9) that the Swedes worked tirelessly to overcome. A regular double team on any post touches forced the Warriors into longer shots, including a pair of made three-pointers from sophomore Elsa Meyer in the first half.