Lincoln Lutheran sticks to familiar game plan to knock off Gothenburg in C1-3 final, reach state tournament

AURORA — When Wade Coulter arrived at Lincoln Lutheran, he saw an athletic team with lots of potential but little experience winning basketball games.
Coulter also wasn’t sure how the Warriors would adapt to his new system, especially when they lost multiple weeks of practice in the fall.
Put simply, the Class C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran girls adapted perfectly. A high-effort defensive press and well-rounded offensive performance was the Warriors’ winning game plan all season, and they followed the script again in their biggest game of the season.
Eight different Warriors scored as Lutheran defeated Gothenburg 31-23 in the C1-3 district final Friday night.
“I’m just happy that they welcomed me with open arms, they were very receptive all summer to a new system, and I just couldn’t be happier with their energy and effort,” Coulter said. “I’m just here to put them in a position to be successful, and they did the hard part.”
Led by 6-foot-3 junior Katelynn Oxley, Lutheran (19-2) had a significant height advantage over Gothenburg (16-9) that the Swedes worked tirelessly to overcome. A regular double team on any post touches forced the Warriors into longer shots, including a pair of made three-pointers from sophomore Elsa Meyer in the first half.
While Gothenburg tied the score 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, Lutheran held the Swedes scoreless for almost seven minutes during a dominant second quarter. Freshman Jenna Luebbe made a big mark off the bench, scoring five of her game-high eight points in the second quarter, and the Warriors led 18-9 at halftime.
A couple of buckets later and the lead became 23-9 before Gothenburg came surging back. The Swedes cut the deficit to 23-14 and amplified their own defensive pressure late in the game.
“They were down 13 on the ropes but got a steal and a layup and they had a moment where they started believing again,” Coulter said. “That’s why you can’t let a good team hang around because you might pay for it.”
Lutheran’s 6-for-16 free-throw shooting performance in the fourth quarter left points on the floor, but the Warriors’ lockdown defense kept Gothenburg from mounting a serious comeback. Ashlyn Richeson’s six points led an 8-for-34 (23.5%) shooting performance that was Gothenburg’s second-lowest total all season.
Jamison Wahl scored seven points while Meyer and Oxley added six apiece as the Warriors shot 9-for-30 (30%) from the field.
In just his first season on the job, Coulter will take to Warriors to the state basketball tournament for just the second time in school history. For a team with only one senior on its roster, that feat hasn’t come easy.
“Quite honestly, we’ve just maximized every single second we’ve had together and refused to get outworked,” Coulter said. “In postseason basketball you have to execute and be mentally and physically tough so you take punches and fight back. They do all those things well, and I’m so proud of them.”