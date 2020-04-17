Lincoln Lutheran names Coulter new head girls basketball coach
Lincoln Lutheran names Coulter new head girls basketball coach

  • Updated
Wade Coulter

Lincoln Lutheran named Wade Coulter the school's girls head basketball coach Friday. 

 COURTESY

The Warriors are moving forward with a new leader. 

Lincoln Lutheran announced Wade Coulter as the school's new girls basketball coach in a press release Friday afternoon. 

Coulter comes from Columbus Scotus, where he was an assistant on a team that made six district finals, three state tournament appearances and a state title in 2018.

“Having the opportunity to operate in a faith-filled environment around quality people and competing in the Centennial Conference has been a wonderful experience, and those same qualities have drawn me to Lincoln Lutheran," Coulter said in a release. "The goal for each and every member of our program is to at all times ‘be the best you, so we can be the best us’, and I’m ecstatic to go to work leading the Warriors as we strive to not only be better on the court, but more importantly as people representing and glorifying God to the peak of our capabilities.”

Lutheran went 11-11 last season. 

