Lincoln Lutheran girls showing they're not fully satisfied after last year's benchmark hoops season

Until last year, great success in girls basketball was hard to come by at Lincoln Lutheran.
The Warriors changed that in a snap, winning a school-record 21 games, reaching state for just the second time and taking home a third-place trophy.
Those alone are great achievements to celebrate at just about any school, and indeed, Lincoln Lutheran celebrated them.
But coach Wade Coulter also remembers well the loss to Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-1 state semifinal game.
"I referenced that all summer," the second-year head coach says.
It's a big reason why the Lincoln Lutheran girls remain driven, maybe more so this year than last. With most of the team back, the Warriors are taking aim at a state championship, and the No. 2 Warriors are off to a good start at 9-0, using a relentless defensive approach to put away their opponents.
Only one opponent has scored more than 28 points against the Warriors, and seven foes have scored 22 or less. The slate is going to get much tougher, starting with Tuesday's contest at No. 3 Wahoo, a much-improved team that will be highly motivated.
It was last year's 50-23 win against Wahoo that got the wheels turning, and Lincoln Lutheran reached the state semifinals before finishing at 21-3.
What made Lutheran's run last year more impressive was it did it with a first-year coach that had a limited summer with the team and no preseason because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Now it's Year 2, which included a full summer and normal preseason.
"It's pretty clear with anybody that second year is going to matter," Coulter said. "The excuses are all gone this year where you know what to expect of me, you know what we kind of want to do on offense, you know how we want to play defense.
"All the details, we're just crisper at everything we do as you would expect in Year 2."
It also helps to return most of the lineup. Seniors Shanae Bergt, Katelynn Oxley, Raegan Holle and junior Abby Wachal are back as starters, and the Warriors can turn to four or five more girls off the bench.
By playing nine kids 16 minutes a game, the Warriors can maintain a high level of pressure on defense without getting tired.
"It sounds crazy, but we don't want to lose a rep," said Coulter, who instills the defensive principles he learned as an assistant under John Petersen at Columbus Scotus. "We want to win every possession, because if you win more possessions than the other team, you're probably going to win the game."
Getting back to state will not be easy, Coulter said. The Warriors are in a tough subdistrict. The Class C-1 landscape features two-time defending state champion North Bend Central, and a host of other teams capable of having a memorable season like the one Lutheran had last year.
That, Coulter hopes, will keep the Warriors on their toes. Many of the team's players also were on the state championship volleyball team from last fall, so they know what it takes to be the last team standing.
Clark Grell: From PBA classics to a benchmark moment for girls sports, here are the top high school moments from ’21
They also sense a chance to take Lincoln Lutheran to a place it hasn't been to on the hardwood.
"Yeah, we can sit here and dwell on all the accomplishments we had last year ... which was above and beyond anything anybody expected from us, inside and outside the program," Coulter said. "Or we can strive to be better and strive to be more and build upon on what we did last year.
"To our kids' credit, all summer, all offseason and all preseason, they know where the bar is and we're not going to settle for anything than whatever our ceiling is."
