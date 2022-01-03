Lincoln Lutheran girls showing they're not fully satisfied after last year's benchmark hoops season

What made Lutheran's run last year more impressive was it did it with a first-year coach that had a limited summer with the team and no preseason because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Now it's Year 2, which included a full summer and normal preseason.

"It's pretty clear with anybody that second year is going to matter," Coulter said. "The excuses are all gone this year where you know what to expect of me, you know what we kind of want to do on offense, you know how we want to play defense.

"All the details, we're just crisper at everything we do as you would expect in Year 2."

It also helps to return most of the lineup. Seniors Shanae Bergt, Katelynn Oxley, Raegan Holle and junior Abby Wachal are back as starters, and the Warriors can turn to four or five more girls off the bench.

By playing nine kids 16 minutes a game, the Warriors can maintain a high level of pressure on defense without getting tired.