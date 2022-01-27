Lincoln Lutheran girls continue climb up hoops ladder with spot in Centennial tourney final

GRAND ISLAND — Wade Coulter is only in his second season at Lincoln Lutheran, but the coach is a Centennial Conference regular, coaching in the league for 13 years.

So, yeah, Coulter, who was an assistant at Columbus Scotus for 11 seasons, knows how tough and how rewarding it is to get to the final in one of the toughest conferences in the state.

Coulter’s Class C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team punched a ticket to the final with a strong 46-29 win against Scotus (10-8) on Thursday at Grand Island Central Catholic.

“I don’t think our kids have wrapped their mind around on how big of a deal this is,” Coulter said. “In volleyball, they’ve won that thing so many times, so I don’t think it’s hit us yet.

“It’s hard to get to the semifinals, let alone the finals in this conference, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve done the last year and a half to put ourselves in this position to play in a huge game on Saturday.”

Lutheran got to the final with its typical efforts on defense, getting hands on passes, creating turnovers and wearing down the Shamrocks with 32 minutes of pressure. The Warriors also helped themselves on the offensive end, hitting seven three-pointers.

Jenna Luebbe (13 points) and Elsa Meyer (10 points) combined for six treys — three each. It was Meyer’s triple on Lutheran’s first possession that kick-started another win for the Warriors (16-1).

Lutheran will play Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia in Saturday’s 4:15 p.m. final back at GICC.

Both teams bring a lot of pressure defensively, but this will be a contrasting matchup in the sense that Hastings St. Cecilia will be playing in its fifth straight Centennial Conference Tournament final while Lutheran will be playing in its first in a long time.

Coulter said he’ll be able to play the underdog card to his team between now and Saturday, adding the Warriors will need to be very crisp and clean to earn their first tournament title.

“They’re no stranger to this championship game,” Coulter said of the Hawkettes, who knocked out Lutheran in last year's state semifinals. “They live here where we’re the newbies, so it’s honestly one of those for the first time all season we get to play a little play freer.”

The Hawkettes, one of three unbeaten teams remaining in the entire state, advanced with 48-45 double-overtime against C-1 No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic.

St. Cecilia had to fight off multiple rallies from the Crusaders, who battled back from down four late in regulation and down three in the first overtime.

GICC (13-5) was aided by some missed free throws late by St. Cecilia in regulation, and Alyssa Wilson tied the game at 39-39 with a three-pointer from the wing with 12 seconds remaining to force OT.

Senior Shaye Butler hit each of her four free-throw attempts in the second overtime to help the Hawkettes hold on.

“What most impresses is we kept playing and we showed up at the start of the first and second overtimes with our heads up,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said.

St. Cecilia (17-0) won state C-2 state titles in 2019 and 2020 was state runner-up last year in C-1. The Hawkettes’ experience in tight, big games showed Thursday.

“It’s fitting to make it back to another one,” Berndt said. “We just said no matter what happens tonight we’re going to learn a lot about our team and we found that those four (seniors) are still tough.”

Butler had 17 points and Kissinger added 14. Junior Lucy Ghaifan had 16 points for GICC.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

