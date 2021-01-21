Lincoln Lutheran girls bring 'lunch pail' to Bergan High School, and leave with 12th straight win

“We just compete really hard,” Coulter said. “I know that’s really a basic answer, but it’s really not complicated. If we give great energy and effort at all times and commit ourselves to our system, which is fly around and relentless pressure without fouling for 32 minutes, we trust the other team is going to break.”

Oxley led the Warriors with nine points, and Luebbe and senior Addi Ernstmeyer each had eight. Senior Lauren Baker had 16 for the Knights (9-5).

Thursday’s win for Lutheran comes a day before a game at Bishop Neumann and next week’s Centennial Conference Tournament. C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic is the top seed, Bergan is second, C-1 No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia is third and Lutheran is fourth.

Coulter said his team is "riding high" at the moment. The 12 straight wins tie a school record and are already one more than last year’s win total.

“It was a good measuring-stick game,” Coulter said. “Here’s the No. 2 team in our conference, in their gym. Let’s find out how good we are tonight, and fortunately for us, we found out we’re pretty good. But our message all season has been, 'Why be good when you can be great?' And our goal is to be great, which we’re not there yet.”

