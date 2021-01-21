Lincoln Lutheran girls bring 'lunch pail' to Bergan High School, and leave with 12th straight win

FREMONT — The Lincoln Lutheran girls brought the energy, they brought the defense, and they brought the lunch pail.
The Class C-1 No. 7 Warriors rolled to their 12th straight win of the season, smothering Class D-1 No. 3 Archbishop Bergan in a 45-26 win Thursday night at Bergan High School.
Lincoln Lutheran (12-1) allowed five early points, but Bergan then went 13 minutes without scoring. The Knights’ third field goal of the game didn’t come until the 5:28 mark of the third quarter. By then the Warriors had a 33-10 lead.
Lutheran coach Wade Coulter said he was worried about this game, playing a Bergan team that has played tough competition all season and played for a state championship in each of the past two seasons.
“As a coach you’re worried about every game, but Centennial Conference road game, top-five team, you got to bring your lunch pail and go to work, because you can’t slack off,” Coulter said. “You’ve got to play the full 32 minutes, and every mistake you make, a quality team is going to capitalize on.”
So Lutheran took the fight to Bergan, forcing 10 first-quarter turnovers behind a full-court press and rarely letting the Knights get set in their half-court offense.
Freshman Jenna Luebbe hit a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter, and junior Katelynn Oxley added another to help the Warriors pull away early.
“We just compete really hard,” Coulter said. “I know that’s really a basic answer, but it’s really not complicated. If we give great energy and effort at all times and commit ourselves to our system, which is fly around and relentless pressure without fouling for 32 minutes, we trust the other team is going to break.”
Oxley led the Warriors with nine points, and Luebbe and senior Addi Ernstmeyer each had eight. Senior Lauren Baker had 16 for the Knights (9-5).
Thursday’s win for Lutheran comes a day before a game at Bishop Neumann and next week’s Centennial Conference Tournament. C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic is the top seed, Bergan is second, C-1 No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia is third and Lutheran is fourth.
Coulter said his team is "riding high" at the moment. The 12 straight wins tie a school record and are already one more than last year’s win total.
“It was a good measuring-stick game,” Coulter said. “Here’s the No. 2 team in our conference, in their gym. Let’s find out how good we are tonight, and fortunately for us, we found out we’re pretty good. But our message all season has been, 'Why be good when you can be great?' And our goal is to be great, which we’re not there yet.”