Lincoln Lutheran cuts down district nets again, but these Warriors have other nets on the mind

For a program soon to be making only its third state tournament appearance, Lincoln Lutheran will take great pride in the nets that were clipped down following Friday’s victory against Fairbury.

They’ll likely be displayed in the school somewhere.

The Warriors, however, want another pair of nets to define their season.

No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran stifled the Lady Jeffs 38-18 in the C1-1 girls district basketball final at Lincoln Lutheran High School to seal a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.

The Warriors celebrated with a traditional postgame chant with their student section, they took down the nets and they shared hugs. But Friday’s celebration was subdued to an extent and for good reason.

“I told my assistants, we just went to the state tournament and you wouldn’t know it because said second-year coach Wade Coulter. “And that’s a bold statement, we don’t hide from it.”

The work toward a second trip to state began last March after Lincoln Lutheran lost in the state semifinals to Hastings St. Cecilia before winning the third-place game. It carried into this season where the Warriors, who returned almost everyone from last year, won 22 of 25 games. Friday marked a school record for victories.

Lincoln Lutheran wants three more.

“This is a really special team and we knew we had a big goal instead,” senior Shanae Bergt said. “We want to get to the final and that’s what we’ve been striving for all season.

“This was kind of a stepping stone on the way to the final goal. It’s obviously a great win and we’re very thankful for it, but we know we have more work to do.”

Defense has carried Lincoln Lutheran, seeded first for districts, all season and it did so again against the Lady Jeffs (13-14), who had won seven of 10 games. Lutheran’s defensive pressure not only limited Fairbury to two made field goals in the second half, but just seven shot attempts in the third quarter. Lutheran hounded Fairbury into 25 turnovers, including 10 in the third quarter.

By then, Lincoln Lutheran was pulling away. Senior Katelynn Oxley scored six of her game-high 14 points during an 18-2 third-quarter run.

Make no mistake, the Warriors are happy to be in the position they are currently in.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve done ... 22-3 basketball team we are now after 21-3 last year,” Coulter said. “It’s incredible considering where Lincoln Lutheran basketball was not long ago.

“Our kids have made memories that they’re going to remember forever.”

The Warriors are hoping a few more await them in a couple weeks.

“It’s different now because we know that we can do it versus last year where it was all new to us,” said Bergt, who had nine points. “Now that we know we can do it, we know what we need to do, it’s just the next-play mentality of doing what we do and not worrying about other people.”

