Long before Dominique Kelley was the girls basketball coach, she was a friend to Lincoln High principal Mark Larson.
So it was a fitting image Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The two of them walked down a hallway at Pinnacle Bank Arena, arms on each other's shoulders.
It was Larson comforting a glum Kelley in the moments following Lincoln High's loss in the Class A championship to Millard South. The Links challenged an elite team on the big stage but fell 12 points short.
That'll be the story Sunday, and for days to come. However, this week at PBA illustrated the magnitude of a movement architected by Kelley, and executed by a scrappy, resilient and talented Links team anchored by seniors.
When Kelley was hired in 2018, Lincoln High was coming off a state tournament appearance. But it was clear then the Links weren't ready to push to the top of the state's basketball scene. It's clear now that that is where they belong.
Kelley's hiring created a buzz among young girls basketball players in the city. Players like Bri Robinson, the team's star guard, and Kiana Wiley, a dynamic athlete. Players who could have played at any school in the city, and chose Kelley.
"Some of these kids came to Lincoln High because they wanted to play for a former Husker, and I was a Black woman," Kelley said. "They value that and their families valued that."
The scene Saturday was one that's eluded Lincoln High's girls basketball program. The Links' side of the arena was packed with supporters, dressed head to toe in black and red, cheering on their team playing in its first state championship in over 30 years.
A community rallying behind its girls.
"People have a lot of pride in Lincoln High and it was awesome that 'Nique and the girls gave us something to rally behind and to cheer for," Larson said. "Everybody really just wants to be a part of something bigger than themselves. This weekend was a really cool picture of that."
Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill is embraced by coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson after the Links lost to Millard South in the Class A girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Larson had a front-row seat Saturday at his usual post, in front of Lincoln High's student section. He also had a good view of Kelley's vision for the first program she's ever led.
Larson noticed a change last year, a season that ended in the state semifinals.
"Our girls showed up hoping to win in the like, the flip switched and they no longer were hoping to win they were expecting to win," Larsen said. "It's not just about basketball."
On Saturday, eight Lincoln High seniors — including an all-senior starting lineup — suited up for their final high school game, the same core that started with Kelley when she started this ride five years ago.
They've grown together, and they walked off the court together one last time, with temporary tears and lifelong achievements.
"I was not the coach that I am today, even three years ago, and so they too have been very patient," Kelley said."I've grown as much as I hope they have."
Photos: Sights from Championship Saturday at girls state hoops
Millard South celebrates after being named the the Class A state girls basketball tournament champions Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon defends Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson as she falls during the Class A girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock and Josie Hilkemann react to an offensive charge called on Hilkemann during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley scores a layup in traffic past Millard South defenders during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen scores a layup past Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon celebrates a three-point shot scored against Lincoln High in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill (41) and Kiana Wiley (24) try to stop Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner as she tries to score in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill talks with Kiana Wiley after a foul was called against Millard South in the first half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill is embraced by coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson after the Links lost to Millard South in the Class A girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen has the ball stolen from her by Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley in the first half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson (left) and Briauna Robinson (right) walk off the court while Millard South celebrates their win during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley vies after a loose ball that was picked up by Millard South's Mya Babbitt (right) in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley covers her face while walking off the court after appearing to be hit by a Millard South player in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen yells while holding a cut piece of the net after the Patriots won the Class A championship against Lincoln High on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Lincoln High student section wave their arms to distract Millard South's Cora Olsen as she shoots free throws during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley sticks out her tongue after making a three against Millard South in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (right) hold back tears while embracing her coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson after their loss to Millard South during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley and Nyawarga Jock wait to be called for their second place medals after losing to Millard South during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(from left) Millard South's Mya Babbitt high fives Khloe Lemon while Millard South's Cora Olsen holds up three fingers after Lemon scored in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (left) embraces Mya Babbitt (center) after defeating Lincoln High during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Mya Babbitt and Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson battle for posseion of the ball in the first half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson scores a layup past Millard South's Mya Babbitt and Miranda Kelly in the first half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill (top right) tips a rebound away from Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner (left) and over Caitlyn Lessig in the first half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Shea Johnson (left) and Adilen Rennerfeldt block Pender's Avery Wegner in the second half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig head coach Scott Guzinski (right) reacts to a call agianst his team in the second half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Adilen Rennerfeldt picks up a loose ball as Pender's Olyvia Nelson (center) and Lillie Timm try to recover in the first half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Bailey Pelan is seen with 'Be relentless' on her hand wile holding the hand of her teammate following their loss to Pender during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Olyvia Nelson (33) rushes to celebrates with her team after defeating Oakland-Craig in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Sadie Nelson (left) and Adilen Rennerfeldt (first left) react after Pender's Maya Dolliverm was called for walking in the second half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender holds its Class C-2 girls state championship trophy after defeating Oakland-Craig on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson (left) embraces Bailey Pelan during as they console one another after losing the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (center) hugs Madalyn Dolliver as their team celebrates their win over Oakland-Craig in the the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Kirsten Frey swings the net after cutting it down after the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender head coach Jason Dolliver (center) hugs his daughter Maya Dolliver (left) and Lillie Timm (right) after winning the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Kirsten Frey blocks a layup attempt by Oakland-Craig's Adilen Rennerfeldt in the first half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (right) grabs falls as she grabs a rebound over her teammate Kirsten Frey (center) and Oakland-Craig's Sadie Nelson (left) during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Adilen Rennerfeldt (center) score a layup past Pender's Madalyn Dolliver (3) and Avery Wegner in the first half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
the Oakland-Craig bench celebrates after a three-point shot in the first half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender head coach Jason Dolliver watches his team on the floor during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (left) and Oakland-Craig's Shea Johnson vie for a loose ball in the second half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig player huddle up for a pregame prayer before taking on Pender in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig and Pender players take the floor for warmup before the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fall City Sacred Heart's Makinley Scholl (left)scores a go ahead layup in the first half during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fall City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt (center) drives to the basket while guarded closely by Wynot's Myrah Sudbeck (left) and Kinslee Heimes in the first half during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fall City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff scores over Wynot's Lauren Haberman in the first half during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(from left) Fall City Sacred Heart's Elle Falk, Macy Keller and Jentry Lechtenberg celebrate as the nets come down following their win over Wynot during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fall City Sacred Heart claims Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship trophy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wynot's Kinslee Heimes (right) looks for the foul after Fall City Sacred Heart's Makinley Scholl steals the ball by reaching in the second half during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fall City Sacred Heart's Jentry Lechtenberg (left) embraces Jessica Wertenberger (first left) as they celebrate their win over Wynot during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fall City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff (right) lifts the championship trophy after beating Wynot during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fall City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt, who suffered an injury in the second half, is hugged by her teammates after they defeated Wynot during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fall City Sacred Heart's Makinley Scholl tries to keeps the ball in play while jumping out of bounds during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fall City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt is hugged by head coach Luke Santo as she returns to the floor to celebrate with her team after winning the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fall City Sacred Heart's Macy Keller (back left) defends a rebound made by Wynot's Kinslee Heimes in the second half during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fall City Sacred Heart's Jessica Wertenberger (left) and Wynot's Kenna Oligmueller (center) try to control a rebound in the second half during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Fall City Sacred Heart bench celebrates a scoring drive in the second half during the Class D-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sara Bishop (left), Beth Vrana, Kerri Chvatal and Kyrsten Mottl pose for a picture while sporting "4-peat" shirts in celebration of North Bend Central's fourth consecutive C-1 state title, won against Adams Central on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central celebrates after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
From left, Sara Bishop, Beth Vrana, Kerri Chvatal and Kyrsten Mottl sport "4-peat" shirts in celebration of North Bend Central's fourth consecutive C-1 state title, won Saturday against Adams Central at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (30) shoots a three-point shot against Adams Central during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23), McKrae Muller (middle) and Haley Johnson (22) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central celebrates after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central celebrates after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) and McKrae Muller (40) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Adams Central's Megyn Scott (right) drives the ball against North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (left) during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (right) fights for a loose ball against Adams Central's Megyn Scott during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Adams Central's Megyn Scott (30) lays the ball in against North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (right) during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kathryn Gaughen (12) shoots a jumper against Adams Central during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Paige Crawford (left) is fouled by Hastings St. Cecilia's Hannah Schneider (right) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) is fouled at the rim by Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas (3) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas (3) cheers on her teammates against Centura during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia's Nathie Krikac (1) sheds tears after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura celebrates defeating Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (left), Sydney Davis (middle) and Taya Christensen (12) embrace after a free throw attempt against Hastings St. Cecilia during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) embraces teammates as Brianna Rasmussen (23) watches after defeating Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) lays the ball in against Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas (left) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura head coach Laethion Brown (right) reacts after a basket against Hastings St. Cecilia during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Centura's Sydney Davis (14) gets called for an offensive foul against Hastings St. Cecilia's Lindsey Parr (3) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (left) blocks a three-point shot by Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Taya Christensen (right) is called for an offensive foul against Hastings St. Cecilia's Tatum Krikac (left) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Reagan Palmer (13) lays the ball in against Omaha Skutt's Kamyrn Kasner (right) during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe (10) directs the offense against Elkhorn North during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe (10) shoots a three-point shot against Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) pulls up from three against Omaha Skutt during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) orchestrates the offense against Omaha Skutt during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (3) and Britt Prince (right) embrace after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt teammates huddle up with emotions flowing after losing to Elkhorn North in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) and Grace Thompson (right) embrace after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe (10) drives into contact by Elkhorn North's Mia McMahon (3) during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt head coach Kip Colony yells at his defense during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Grace Thomspon (10) fouls Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig (left) during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince points during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig (left) shoots a three-point shot against Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (3) and Grace Thompson (right) during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy (31) reacts after an and-one with Britt Prince (left) against Omaha Skutt during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig (5) shoots a jumpshot over Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (bottom) during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (right) shoots over Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe (left) as Addison Burt (20) boxes out during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy (31) drives into contact against Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe (10) during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North head coach Ann Prince (left) crowns her daughter, Britt Prince (2), with a championship medal after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (left) holds the championship trophy after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (24) swats at the ball against Adams Central's Lauryn Scott (left) during the Class C-1 girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia's Avery Kissinger (4) points to teammates during a free throw attempt as Centura's Katie Hadenfeldt (5) looks on during the Class D-1 girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) shoots a jumpshot over Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt (20) and Julia Connealy (bottom) during the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Brianna Rusmussen (23) jumps in the air after a bucket against Hastings St. Cecilia during a class D-1 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura (left) and Hastings St. Cecilia (right) shake hands before the Class D-1 girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Taya Christiensen (12) tries to catch a long pass against Hastings St. Cecilia during the Class D-1 girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nate Head is the sports editor of the Journal Star. On Twitter @NateHead_LJS.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!