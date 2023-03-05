Long before Dominique Kelley was the girls basketball coach, she was a friend to Lincoln High principal Mark Larson.

So it was a fitting image Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The two of them walked down a hallway at Pinnacle Bank Arena, arms on each other's shoulders.

It was Larson comforting a glum Kelley in the moments following Lincoln High's loss in the Class A championship to Millard South. The Links challenged an elite team on the big stage but fell 12 points short.

That'll be the story Sunday, and for days to come. However, this week at PBA illustrated the magnitude of a movement architected by Kelley, and executed by a scrappy, resilient and talented Links team anchored by seniors.

When Kelley was hired in 2018, Lincoln High was coming off a state tournament appearance. But it was clear then the Links weren't ready to push to the top of the state's basketball scene. It's clear now that that is where they belong.

Kelley's hiring created a buzz among young girls basketball players in the city. Players like Bri Robinson, the team's star guard, and Kiana Wiley, a dynamic athlete. Players who could have played at any school in the city, and chose Kelley.

"Some of these kids came to Lincoln High because they wanted to play for a former Husker, and I was a Black woman," Kelley said. "They value that and their families valued that."

Nique’s record as Head Coach at LHS after last night: 86-32. 73% winning percentage.



Total wins for LHS Girls Basketball for the 15 seasons before Nique: 76



Change in culture.



Photo credit to @strike_lhs pic.twitter.com/EauLbjnzyA — Mark Larson (@MrLarsonLHS) February 25, 2023

The scene Saturday was one that's eluded Lincoln High's girls basketball program. The Links' side of the arena was packed with supporters, dressed head to toe in black and red, cheering on their team playing in its first state championship in over 30 years.

A community rallying behind its girls.

"People have a lot of pride in Lincoln High and it was awesome that 'Nique and the girls gave us something to rally behind and to cheer for," Larson said. "Everybody really just wants to be a part of something bigger than themselves. This weekend was a really cool picture of that."

Larson had a front-row seat Saturday at his usual post, in front of Lincoln High's student section. He also had a good view of Kelley's vision for the first program she's ever led.

Larson noticed a change last year, a season that ended in the state semifinals.

"Our girls showed up hoping to win in the like, the flip switched and they no longer were hoping to win they were expecting to win," Larsen said. "It's not just about basketball."

On Saturday, eight Lincoln High seniors — including an all-senior starting lineup — suited up for their final high school game, the same core that started with Kelley when she started this ride five years ago.

They've grown together, and they walked off the court together one last time, with temporary tears and lifelong achievements.

"I was not the coach that I am today, even three years ago, and so they too have been very patient," Kelley said."I've grown as much as I hope they have."

