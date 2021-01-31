Lincoln High's Kaysia Woods rewarded for her patience, commits to Xavier basketball

Lincoln High's Kaysia Woods (right) looks for an open teammate as she's defended by Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw and Olivia Kugler in the first half Dec. 30 during the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln East.
Woods wanted to take visits to schools before committing to play basketball at the college level. That became much more challenging as the NCAA continued to extend dead periods and restrictions on official visits.
But one school felt right from the start, said Woods, who committed to Xavier on Wednesday and made her decision public Sunday.
"I just liked the school from the start, from the minute they started recruiting me," Woods said of Xavier, which offered the 6-foot guard in the summer of 2019. "I just had this gut feeling about them.
"Even though with COVID and everything I couldn't get a chance to visit, I still felt like this was a good home for me despite not being able to see the campus."
Woods said her recruiting process was up and down, especially within the past year as programs tried to quickly piece together recruiting classes during the pandemic, shutting the door on scholarship opportunities for many players.
"I just tried to stay patient and tried to just wait until it was the right time for me personally," said Woods, who received college interest well before her freshman year. "I just wanted to make sure that I was comfortable in making the decision going somewhere that I knew was best for me."
Woods was drawn to Xavier's atmosphere and coaches. She said they made her feel like family. Omaha Burke senior Aanaya Harris, a former club teammate of Woods, also is headed to Xavier, which appealed to the Lincoln High standout.
As a senior, Woods is averaging nearly 18 points per game while shooting 41% from three-point range.
In a social media post announcing her commitment, Woods thanked her parents for their help in getting her to Xavier. They played an "extremely big role," Woods said, especially her father, Michael, who played hoops at Peru State.
Her ability to shoot from long range ... a lot of credit goes to Dad.
"(He) was the one that taught me everything that I know, and he's the main reason why I'm at where I'm at right now," Woods said.
