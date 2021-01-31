Lincoln High's Kaysia Woods rewarded for her patience, commits to Xavier basketball

"I just tried to stay patient and tried to just wait until it was the right time for me personally," said Woods, who received college interest well before her freshman year. "I just wanted to make sure that I was comfortable in making the decision going somewhere that I knew was best for me."

Woods was drawn to Xavier's atmosphere and coaches. She said they made her feel like family. Omaha Burke senior Aanaya Harris, a former club teammate of Woods, also is headed to Xavier, which appealed to the Lincoln High standout.

As a senior, Woods is averaging nearly 18 points per game while shooting 41% from three-point range.

In a social media post announcing her commitment, Woods thanked her parents for their help in getting her to Xavier. They played an "extremely big role," Woods said, especially her father, Michael, who played hoops at Peru State.

Her ability to shoot from long range ... a lot of credit goes to Dad.

"(He) was the one that taught me everything that I know, and he's the main reason why I'm at where I'm at right now," Woods said.

