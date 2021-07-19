 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln High's Bri Robinson catching fire behind the arc just in time as July recruiting heats up
0 Comments
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High's Bri Robinson catching fire behind the arc just in time as July recruiting heats up

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln High, 1.23

Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (left) drives the ball against Lincoln East's Olivia Kugler in the second half Jan. 23 at Lincoln High.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

If Bri Robinson needs a challenging opponent in a game of pick-up, she doesn't have to look far.

Her father Dennis will step up.

"He's probably one of the hardest matchups I've had to face," the Lincoln High junior-to-be says. "His fadeaway is like no other, honestly."

How's Bri's fadeaway?

"I'm working on it," she says. "It's coming."

Actually, Robinson has been working on her shooting from all levels, especially three-pointers, while playing with Nebraska Attack this summer. The work has included a mechanical change for the 5-foot-9 combo guard.

"I started my jump shot down by my knees, and now I start up by my waist, so I feel like it's been faster and it helps me get the shot off faster and smoother," Robinson said.

That adjustment alone has helped Robinson bump her field-goal percentage marks by a whopping 20%. She's a better shooter. More importantly, she's a more confident shooter.

"Me being able to shoot, even when I'm having (an) off game, relying on driving and stuff, it just overall helped my confidence and being able to stay in the game even when things are not going my way," Robinson said.

An improved shooting game comes at a good time for Robinson, who has been playing in front of college coaches at AAU tournaments, including the Battle of the Best event in Des Moines, Iowa, and an Under Armour tournament in Indianapolis earlier this month.

"It was overwhelming at first, just seeing the bigger-name coaches," said Robinson, who is playing on Attack's 17U team, which includes Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne, Syracuse's Lily Vollertsen, and Millard South's Khloe Lemon, Cora Olsen and Mya Babbitt. "Oregon, UConn, Stanford, Washington on the sideline. It was a lot to take in, but as we kept playing and we traveled to Indy, you just kind of get used to it."

Nebraska Attack will play in two more live-period tournaments this month, both in Pennsylvania, and Robinson said this stretch is important. She has heard from a few schools, including North Dakota State, and hopes to hear from more after July.

There is no rush for Robinson, a class of 2023 prospect, to find a landing spot for college right now. The '23 crop of recruits are trying to make up for lost time after not being able to play in front of coaches last summer. They're also seeking scholarships from schools that may not have them because of NCAA eligibility changes forced by COVID-19.

Robinson is not letting it bother her.

"I've just been handling it as the day goes by," she said. "Everybody has their own path and journey and mine is different. If I'm able to get the scholarship I want, then that's great. If not, then I'm just going to handle with what I got. But I'm confident in myself and abilities to be able to get the scholarship I want, so I'm not really stressing about it."

Robinson said she is excited about taking from what she learned this summer with Nebraska Attack and applying it to high school. She was a key rotation player for the Links last season, but will likely see her role increase after Kaysia Woods, who will attend Xavier, graduated.

Robinson was the Links' starting point guard as a freshman, and rotated between the 1 and 2 spots as a sophomore. That versatility could very well boost a Links team that will welcome Lincoln North Star transfer Dyvine Harris, a two-year starting point guard.

"I'm super-excited to team up with Dyvine," said Robinson, who added she has played with Harris since they were fourth-graders. "We have really good team chemistry and it should be a good duo."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News