Lincoln High's Bri Robinson catching fire behind the arc just in time as July recruiting heats up

"It was overwhelming at first, just seeing the bigger-name coaches," said Robinson, who is playing on Attack's 17U team, which includes Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne, Syracuse's Lily Vollertsen, and Millard South's Khloe Lemon, Cora Olsen and Mya Babbitt. "Oregon, UConn, Stanford, Washington on the sideline. It was a lot to take in, but as we kept playing and we traveled to Indy, you just kind of get used to it."

Nebraska Attack will play in two more live-period tournaments this month, both in Pennsylvania, and Robinson said this stretch is important. She has heard from a few schools, including North Dakota State, and hopes to hear from more after July.

There is no rush for Robinson, a class of 2023 prospect, to find a landing spot for college right now. The '23 crop of recruits are trying to make up for lost time after not being able to play in front of coaches last summer. They're also seeking scholarships from schools that may not have them because of NCAA eligibility changes forced by COVID-19.

Robinson is not letting it bother her.