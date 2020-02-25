Lincoln High girls show how dangerous they can be when big three gets going

Lincoln High's big three has a vision.
The trio of Nyayongah Gony, Nyayien Koang and Kasia Woods wants to get the Links girls basketball team to the state tournament. They got off to a good start Tuesday.
Gony scored 22 points and Koang and Woods each added 15 points as the No. 8 Links (17-6) used a 30-7 run in the second half to pull away for a 62-38 win against Omaha Burke in the A-4 district semifinals at Lincoln High School.
The three players — two stand at 6-foot-3 and one at 6-foot — combined for 52 of the Links' 62 points.
"I just think when that happens, we're unstoppable," said Gony, who had 13 points in the first half. "It's like, which 6-footer are you going to pick? If I'm having a good game, Nyayien's having a good game and Kasia's having a good game, I think we're the best team in the state."
Koang, a Northwestern State recruit, is a strong post player for the Links, while Gony, a Miami recruit, and Woods, who has Division I offers, can stretch the floor and handle the ball.
"When those kids score, we are really hard to guard because you make people pick their poison," Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson said.
The Links' overall length caused problems for Burke on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (10-13) were hounded into 21 turnovers. They pulled to within 30-26 early in the third quarter before the Links went on a big run to take a 60-33 lead.
Kelley-Johnson said she was happy with how the team responded when Burke closed to within four. A bucket for Woods and two in a row from Koang ignited the big finish.
Junior Aanaya Harris led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
Now the Links turn their attention to Thursday's district final against No. 4 Lincoln East. The Links need to win to clinch their second trip to state in three years. They have 17 wins, their highest win total in at least 20 years. They're creating a legacy, Kelley-Johnson said. But they want more.
"I think we've taken a lot of strides, this year especially," Kelley-Johnson said. "We talked about this point in the season, it's kind of about who wants it a little bit more. It's not going to be anything that I'm doing. It's just continuing to fight and leaving it all on the court."
Gony said it hit her after last week's game against Lincoln Southwest that these are her final high school games. She was a sophomore when Lincoln High put the pieces together, went across town and knocked off Lincoln Pius X for a district title.
Another trip across town with a state berth on the line is Thursday.
"I think we were all in it together and that was a game where we all wanted it," Gony said of winning a district title two years ago. "There was nothing that anybody could do to make us not work hard to win that game, so I want us to be that exact same way this year."
Lincoln East won the regular-season meeting 57-44 on Jan. 25.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.