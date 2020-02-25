Lincoln High girls show how dangerous they can be when big three gets going

Kelley-Johnson said she was happy with how the team responded when Burke closed to within four. A bucket for Woods and two in a row from Koang ignited the big finish.

Junior Aanaya Harris led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Now the Links turn their attention to Thursday's district final against No. 4 Lincoln East. The Links need to win to clinch their second trip to state in three years. They have 17 wins, their highest win total in at least 20 years. They're creating a legacy, Kelley-Johnson said. But they want more.

"I think we've taken a lot of strides, this year especially," Kelley-Johnson said. "We talked about this point in the season, it's kind of about who wants it a little bit more. It's not going to be anything that I'm doing. It's just continuing to fight and leaving it all on the court."

Gony said it hit her after last week's game against Lincoln Southwest that these are her final high school games. She was a sophomore when Lincoln High put the pieces together, went across town and knocked off Lincoln Pius X for a district title.

Another trip across town with a state berth on the line is Thursday.