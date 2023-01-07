Lincoln High girls dominate at both ends to defeat Southwest

The Class A No. 2 Lincoln High girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating Lincoln Southwest 54-28 at home on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln High.

The Links, who moved to 10-1 on the season, had their way in the paint on both ends of the floor for most of the contest. Leading the charge was Jailynn Brill with a game-high 17 points, nearly all of them coming from inside. Brill also played strong defense, helping to limit the Silver Hawks' production.

But even with the Links solid execution for most of the game, there was a stretch to close out the first half and early in the third quarter when they struggled mightily on offense and couldn't get much to fall.

"I just want us to a grow a little bit in our motion offense and just our utilization of time and score situations," Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said. "I feel like it's something we've been working on for four years, so I'm just expecting a little bit more out of them."

Kelley called a timeout following the poor play and had a long discussion with her team, which responded with an 11-0 run. Bri Robinson scored seven of her 11 points during that run and to give the Links a big second-half spark.

One thing the Links have emphasized since the offseason is to have a balanced offense. That was on display against the Silver Hawks with Brill leading the way to open the game and Robinson closing it out.

"We want to balance out the game and make us hard to guard," Robinson said. "We've just been working through that this season, and we've been doing really well at it."

Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada was concerned how much gas his team would have in the tank after playing a game Friday night. He thought his team struggled to slow down the speed of the Links, but was proud of how his team played at times during the game.

"We finally got a little more comfortable late in the second quarter and felt good about ourselves at halftime, and then in turn came out and had a little pep in our step in the third quarter," Barada said.

But ultimately it wasn't enough, and he gave credit to Lincoln High and the amount of problems they posed.

Brinley Christensen led the Silver Hawks in scoring with nine points.

Southwest wasn't the only team running on fumes. Saturday's game was the third of the week for Lincoln High, so Kelley suspected the Links were starting to get a little worn out. Now they have almost a week off before a game against Omaha Central and a rematch of the HAC championship game against No. 7 Lincoln Northeast.

"(Lincoln Northeast) is kind of our city rival," Robinson said. "It's always fun to have people come out and watch us play. It's always a show when they play us, so it should be a fun game."

Close 1 of 22 Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Kyrie Kelley-Johnson, son of Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson, tries to keep the attention of the players while the Links stretch before their game Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Kyrie Kelley-Johnson (left), son of Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson, stretches with the Links before their game Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Kyrie Kelley-Johnson, son of Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson, stretches with the Links before their game Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (right) scores on a layup over Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen in the first quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. 