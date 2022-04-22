Lincoln East hires Alex McCleary as its next girls basketball coach

The last time Lincoln East hired a girls basketball coach with a Class D background, it worked out very well for the Spartans.

Now it's Alex McCleary's turn.

Lincoln East announced the hiring of McCleary on Friday. He replaces Dennis Prichard, who announced in March that he was stepping down as head coach.

McCleary had been the girls coach at North Central, a cooperative between Rock County and Keya Paha County high schools, since 2013. He found great success there, leading the program to conference championships in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021. His biggest accomplishment was leading North Central to the Class D-1 state championship.

"I am very excited to be the head coach at Lincoln East High School,” McCleary said in a statement. “Lincoln East has a great tradition, and it is a privilege to take the reins of a program that has experienced success at a high level in recent years. We will work hard to ensure that our student-athletes experience that success both on and off the court.”

McCleary also is the head track coach at North Central, and he's been an assistant football coach.

Prichard guided Lincoln East for 16 seasons, including eight state tourney appearances and the 2016 Class A state title. Prior to coaching at East, Prichard had great success at D-2 Falls City Sacred Heart.

