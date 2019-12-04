Lincoln East girls are not surprising anyone this year, and the Spartans are just fine with that

The faces are the same. Every one of them.
The Lincoln East girls basketball team took off during the second half of last season and reached the state semifinals in what initially appeared to be a rebuilding season. The Spartans did it with no seniors.
Same team. Different outlook.
"We have everyone back, but we're not the same team," senior guard Taylor Searcey said. "Last year I think were more of a surprising team, but this year we're here to live up to wherever we left off last year."
Last year's Spartan team had to replace four talented seniors, including three frontcourt starters. East was going to be a smaller team, so coach Dennis Prichard installed a new system, molding it around his players' strengths.
The Spartans started to rely on transition offense and they cranked up their full-court pressure defense, creating turnovers and turning those turnovers into points. Simply put, East let loose.
"It's so fun," senior point guard Delaney Roberts said. "The tempo is so fun and it's really fun to dictate how the pace is set instead of having other teams dictate it."
East started working with a faster tempo two summers ago, and ran with it last season. The more games East played, the more confident it got.
What was supposed to be a rebuilding year or a transition season blossomed into a run to the Class A state semifinals. From Jan. 4 to Feb. 15, the Spartans won 13 of 14 games.
A year ago at this time, East was hiding in the Class A weeds a little bit. That's not the case this time. With the entire roster back, the Spartans are ranked No. 3 in Class A. They have more experience and more confidence.
"It comes with the pressure, but at the same time I think it's really important for us to remember that we are a really strong team in Class A and do have all of those qualities," said Roberts, a three-year starter. "I think it's important for everyone to be confident and know that we can do well."
And, yes, the plan is to stick with last year's plan. The Spartans remain one of the smallest teams in Class A. They counter that with a lot of athleticism. They also got another summer's worth of camps and leagues to get more comfortable with the high-pace tempo.
"It was a pretty smooth transition," Prichard said of the initial installment. "Now we have that season under our belt and another summer to fine-tune things."
Said Searcey, "I think this year it's more executing. I think last year we just needed to get used to what we were doing and it took us a little longer than we thought. But I think we can execute more on that this year."
Searcey, Roberts, junior guard Olivia Kugler, senior guard Charley Bovaird and senior forward Skylar Kriefels started last year for East, which went 10 players deep in some games.
The Spartans received an offseason boost with Bovaird's strong recovery process from a torn ACL injury she suffered in June. Bovaird was the team's leading scorer last year at 13 points per game. She was recently cleared by her doctor.
With Bovaird out during the summer, East turned to some other players.
"Everybody got the sense of the next man up and who's going to get that next opportunity," Prichard said. "We really don't have a player like Charley, we couldn't really replace her because of her ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. Hopefully in the long run it will make us a better team."
The Spartans have had an offseason to think about their surprising run to the state semifinals. They have put it behind them. Thursday starts a new season, and with it comes a new outlook.
"I think last year we didn't have as much confidence because we were seeing that other people didn't see us as a threat, but this year I think we have a ton more confidence just knowing we are who we are and it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks," Searcey said.
