Lincoln East girls are not surprising anyone this year, and the Spartans are just fine with that

What was supposed to be a rebuilding year or a transition season blossomed into a run to the Class A state semifinals. From Jan. 4 to Feb. 15, the Spartans won 13 of 14 games.

A year ago at this time, East was hiding in the Class A weeds a little bit. That's not the case this time. With the entire roster back, the Spartans are ranked No. 3 in Class A. They have more experience and more confidence.

"It comes with the pressure, but at the same time I think it's really important for us to remember that we are a really strong team in Class A and do have all of those qualities," said Roberts, a three-year starter. "I think it's important for everyone to be confident and know that we can do well."

And, yes, the plan is to stick with last year's plan. The Spartans remain one of the smallest teams in Class A. They counter that with a lot of athleticism. They also got another summer's worth of camps and leagues to get more comfortable with the high-pace tempo.

"It was a pretty smooth transition," Prichard said of the initial installment. "Now we have that season under our belt and another summer to fine-tune things."