Lincoln Christian senior Olivia Hollenbeck announced her commitment to play basketball at Fort Hays State on Wednesday.
💛🐯🏀 pic.twitter.com/THgEtzT1Cx— Olivia Hollenbeck (@livhollenbeck) August 28, 2019
Hollenbeck will join a program that went 32-2 last year at the NCAA Division II level. The Tigers swept the MIAA regular-season and tournament titles and reached the NCAA Division II regional finals.
Hollenbeck saw her role increase with the Crusaders last season. She averaged 16.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and received Class C-1 all-state first-team honors.
The 6-foot-3 forward also had offers from Omaha, Cleveland State, Eastern Illinois and Missouri Western.
Hollenbeck plays club ball for the Cornhusker Shooting Stars.