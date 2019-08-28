{{featured_button_text}}
Class C-1, Auburn vs. Lincoln Christian, 3/1/18

Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck shoots over Auburn's Sydnie Reeves during a Class C-1 state tournament game in March of 2018. Hollenbeck is the Crusaders' top returning scorer.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Christian senior Olivia Hollenbeck announced her commitment to play basketball at Fort Hays State on Wednesday.

Hollenbeck will join a program that went 32-2 last year at the NCAA Division II level. The Tigers swept the MIAA regular-season and tournament titles and reached the NCAA Division II regional finals.

Hollenbeck saw her role increase with the Crusaders last season. She averaged 16.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and received Class C-1 all-state first-team honors.

The 6-foot-3 forward also had offers from Omaha, Cleveland State, Eastern Illinois and Missouri Western.

Hollenbeck plays club ball for the Cornhusker Shooting Stars.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.

