Lincoln Christian hires Ehlers as girls basketball coach
  • Updated
Lincoln Christian announced the hiring of Britt Ehlers as girls basketball coach Wednesday.

Ehlers will take over for Nick Orduna, who stepped down after a long successful run with the Crusaders.

Ehlers, a former Nebraska basketball walk-on, has not coached high school basketball, but he has coached at the club level for nearly a decade. He coordinated and directed basketball camps for hundreds of players.

Ehlers is an executive at the Arbor Day Foundation, and he served as legal counsel to the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

High school girls basketball logo 2014
