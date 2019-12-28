Lincoln Christian girls put together best four quarters of season en route to Waverly tourney title

WAVERLY — Lincoln Christian can win games with a strong post presence, and it can win games from the perimeter.
On Saturday, it proved it can get physical, too.
The Class C-1 top-ranked Crusaders got out to an early lead and kept Class A South Sioux City at arms' length the rest of the way in a 54-40 win in the Waverly Holiday Tournament championship game Saturday.
Olivia Hollenbeck scored a game-high 17 points, Makylee Ailes added 15 and the Crusaders used a strong defensive effort to keep the Cardinals' shooters at bay.
Christian is now 9-0, and coach Nick Orduna called it the team's most complete four quarters of the season.
Hollenbeck made back-to-back buckets to give the Crusaders an early 11-4 lead, and the margin expanded to 20-9 on Barrett Power's three-pointer.
The Cardinals (4-2) got to within six at halftime, but the lead pushed back to 12 on an Ailes three.
South Sioux City, which had a hot shooting game against Norris on Friday, was held to two threes as Christian limited the number of good looks for the Cardinals, who got 16 points from senior Tiffany Tinker.
Saturday's game against the Cardinals started the toughest part of the season for the Crusaders. They open the new year with games against Class B No. 1 Crete and Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia over a three-day stretch.
Hollenbeck said beating a team like South Sioux City will help boost the Crusaders' confidence heading into the next games. Orduna, meanwhile, said he has seen growth in spurts from his team since the first week of the season.
