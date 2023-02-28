Coming into this season, his first as a varsity head coach, Lincoln Christian’s Scott Klein knew his team would be good. Better than the Crusaders’ 8-15 record from the previous year.

Klein led the junior varsity team last season to a 17-1 record with many of the same players, so he knew there was talent.

He and his assistants worked all summer and fall to get the team to believe they were good. That mindset started to show in January, when Christian started racking up wins and a conference championship.

But that belief has reached its peak. Class C-1 No. 4 Christian (22-3) is in this week’s state tournament for the in three years. The last time the Crusaders were there, they finished runners-up in back-to-back years.

“I knew we could be good, but I didn’t how good could be,” Klein said. “I knew we could be good because we could score and defend at all levels. It was getting them to believe and trust the process of us getting there.”

Klein is the fourth girls basketball coach at Christian in four years. Ashlynn Ailes, one of Christian’s seniors, has been a four-year varsity player. It’s been a tough four years adjusting to all the changes.

Klein’s belief in the players was the one thing that stood out to her.

“I struggled with coaches in the past, but he’s been very good to me,” Ailes said. “He’s encouraging, he takes care of all of us and we know he loves us a lot. He lets us play free and he really, really believes in us and that’s helped us believe in ourselves.”

Much like her coach, Ailes knew the Crusaders had the potential to win more games than in the past. But there was still some pessimism. It took that belief for all the pieces to come together.

“I didn’t think we would have this much success,” Ailes said. “I knew that we could, but I did not know if everyone believed in that. And I didn’t know if I was able to believe in myself either. Now I do.”

The other key factor in Christian’s success this season has been the desire to win.

In the past, Klein said he always preached it does not matter how big his teams win. A win is a win, and it becomes contagious.

It certainly has this season for the Crusaders, and that message has certainly resonated.

“We are all just happy for each other,” Ailes said. “We don’t really care how we get the win done. We just win and all we care about is getting the job done. However that happens, we are happy.”

Christian has their hands full in the first round Wednesday. They face unbeaten No. 2 Bridgeport, who finished second in C-2 last season and have two of the best players in the state, Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl.

The Crusaders are embracing the underdog mentality, though. They are not in the state tournament to just say they went.

“We are not going to change who we are,” Klein said. “We are going to go out and play hard. We are going to compete and play pretty good defense. We are going to go against them and knock back down and we are going to embrace the underdog role.”

No matter how the season ends this weekend, Klein said he will never forget how special this season was.

The team wants to hoist the championship trophy. But the Crusaders just want to remember the fun they had along the journey.

“I will just remember the fun times watching them dance in the locker room, getting the coach’s water bottle treatment,” he said. “There are a bunch of memories because they are a fun group of kids, just love life, great students, love basketball. The icing on the cake would be cutting down the nets Saturday and we are going to give it everything we can.”