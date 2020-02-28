Lincoln Christian earns spot at state with chance to extend long streak of reaching semifinals

WAVERLY — The Lincoln Christian girls basketball team just keeps rolling along as one of the most consistently good basketball programs in the city.
With another dominating win on Friday, the top-ranked Crusaders have qualified for the state tournament for the sixth straight season and 11th time in 12 years. During that stretch Lincoln Christian has reached the state semifinals five consecutive years. And in the last three years the Crusaders have finished first, second and third at state, including winning the Class C-1 state championship in 2017. Last year, Christian even made a surprise run to the state championship game as the No. 5 seed.
On Friday the top-seeded and top-ranked Crusaders got an easy 57-27 win against 16th-seeded Louisville at Waverly High School. Christian will go into next week’s state tournament as winners of 11 of its last 12 games. The Crusaders (21-3) are unbeaten against Class C-1 competition this season, with its losses coming against Norris, Crete and Hastings St. Cecilia.
Senior center Olivia Hollenbeck led Christian with 16 points, despite playing only about half of the game. Alexis Johnson added 11 points.
A few years ago, you had to wonder if Christian would still be one of the top programs in the state after three-time Super-State guard Chloe Dworak graduated. She was a key part of the Crusaders winning 99 games in four seasons, partly because of the 293 three-pointers she made during her career.
But two years removed from Dworak, the Crusaders keep winning at a high level.
“I think a lot of people thought once that class graduates, then they’ll kind of be back down to earth,” said Lincoln Christian coach Nick Orduna. “And then last year we had no seniors and we made it to the (state) finals, and then I think we just kind of ran out of gas against Bishop Neumann.
“And then this year we have a group that’s been there and tasted it. They have great poise and confidence now that we’re at this point in our season, and we’ll see what happens.”
This season the Crusaders are back to being a very experienced team, with four seniors in the starting lineup with Allyson Korte, Barrett Power, Johnson and Hollenbeck, and also a junior with Makylee Ailes.
Those seniors are a big reason why Orduna says the Crusaders have been able to maintain their success after losing a great senior class after the 2018 state tournament that included Emie Hollenbeck and Dworak.
“A lot of these girls got beat on by that group, the team that won the state championship,” Orduna said. “So now it’s their time and they’re coming through and they’ve had to go against good competition and now we’re starting to see them come into their own, which is really cool to see.”
Olivia Hollenbeck played some on the state championship team in 2017 as a freshman.
The Crusaders’ experience shows on the court, as they use great passing to get a lot easy baskets. Or when the defense collapses on Olivia Hollenbeck inside and she finds an open teammate for a shot.
Korte added nine points for the Crusaders on Friday, with most of them coming on layups after she got a steal. Korte has almost 100 steals this season.
“She’s definitely the best athlete on the court every time we play,” Orduna said. “She’s just very quick and puts a lot of pressure on the other team’s ball handlers.”
