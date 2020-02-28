Lincoln Christian earns spot at state with chance to extend long streak of reaching semifinals

But two years removed from Dworak, the Crusaders keep winning at a high level.

“I think a lot of people thought once that class graduates, then they’ll kind of be back down to earth,” said Lincoln Christian coach Nick Orduna. “And then last year we had no seniors and we made it to the (state) finals, and then I think we just kind of ran out of gas against Bishop Neumann.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“And then this year we have a group that’s been there and tasted it. They have great poise and confidence now that we’re at this point in our season, and we’ll see what happens.”

This season the Crusaders are back to being a very experienced team, with four seniors in the starting lineup with Allyson Korte, Barrett Power, Johnson and Hollenbeck, and also a junior with Makylee Ailes.

Those seniors are a big reason why Orduna says the Crusaders have been able to maintain their success after losing a great senior class after the 2018 state tournament that included Emie Hollenbeck and Dworak.

“A lot of these girls got beat on by that group, the team that won the state championship,” Orduna said. “So now it’s their time and they’re coming through and they’ve had to go against good competition and now we’re starting to see them come into their own, which is really cool to see.”