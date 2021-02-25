Like they have all season, seniors Kugler and Peterson step up, lead East back to state tournament

Lincoln East senior Olivia Kugler shook her head in disappointment as she exited the game with five fouls. Two minutes later, Haley Peterson did the same after fouling out as well.

However, the Lincoln East faithful showed their support by showering their senior guards with standing ovations. The ovations were well deserved for a pair of players who not only stepped up as Class A No. 10 Lincoln East’s team leaders on Thursday, but all season.

Lincoln East’s defensive pressure gave it an early lead that never wavered as four Spartans scored in double figures during a 63-44 win over Papillion-La Vista South in the A-7 district title game Thursday.

Last year’s Lincoln East (13-9) squad fell just short of winning a Class A state championship, losing to Lincoln Pius X in the title game. Losing the likes of Charley Bovaird and Taylor Searcey meant the 2021 Spartans needed some serious scoring and leadership if they were going to make it back to that point.

Enter Kugler and Peterson.

“We had great seniors, and when they left, they said I had to step up, and I really took that to heart,” Kugler said. “I knew for this team that we lost some great scorers, so I took it upon myself to lift these girls up and be a leader.”