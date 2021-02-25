Like they have all season, seniors Kugler and Peterson step up, lead East back to state tournament

Lincoln East senior Olivia Kugler shook her head in disappointment as she exited the game with five fouls. Two minutes later, Haley Peterson did the same after fouling out as well.
However, the Lincoln East faithful showed their support by showering their senior guards with standing ovations. The ovations were well deserved for a pair of players who not only stepped up as Class A No. 10 Lincoln East’s team leaders on Thursday, but all season.
Lincoln East’s defensive pressure gave it an early lead that never wavered as four Spartans scored in double figures during a 63-44 win over Papillion-La Vista South in the A-7 district title game Thursday.
Last year’s Lincoln East (13-9) squad fell just short of winning a Class A state championship, losing to Lincoln Pius X in the title game. Losing the likes of Charley Bovaird and Taylor Searcey meant the 2021 Spartans needed some serious scoring and leadership if they were going to make it back to that point.
Enter Kugler and Peterson.
“We had great seniors, and when they left, they said I had to step up, and I really took that to heart,” Kugler said. “I knew for this team that we lost some great scorers, so I took it upon myself to lift these girls up and be a leader.”
As juniors, Kugler averaged 6.7 points per game and Peterson averaged 6.3, but this season both averaged over 11 points per game. They flew past their season averages on Thursday as Kugler finished with 18 points and Peterson added 16, including a crucial second-quarter flurry.
Kugler and Peterson also played a big role in the Spartans’ full-court pressure that affected Papillion-La Vista South (11-12) throughout the district final. Lincoln East forced a total 21 turnovers, but the Titans kept the game close with some pressure of their own.
Lincoln East took a 9-8 lead into the second quarter, which soon became the Kugler and Peterson show. They combined for 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting in the quarter as the Spartans exploded into halftime with a 27-14 lead.
“Those two knew that we lost a lot in terms of leadership, and they took a lot on their shoulders to do more on the court,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “They took it upon themselves to keep the tradition going, and I’m real proud of their leadership and what they’ve done for us.”
While the second quarter belonged to Kugler and Peterson, then the third quarter was for junior Matalynn Campbell. She splashed a pair of three-pointers and scored 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter as East opened up a 20-point lead.
Senior Ella Laessig also finished with 11 points as Lincoln East shot 20-for-44 (45%) from the field. The Spartans also went 16-for-20 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.
Lily Hodges paced Papillion-La Vista South with 13 points, but the Titans’ 13-for-46 (28%) shooting night resulted in a loss snapping their seven-game winning streak.
Not every member of the Spartans may remember the disappointment of last season’s 45-37 loss to Pius X, but Peterson and Kugler know it all too well. Despite losing eight seniors from last year’s state-final squad, Lincoln East will be making its sixth straight appearance at the girls state basketball tournament.
And if fate has its way, perhaps a rematch with Pius X awaits.
“It’s motivated me all throughout the offseason and the practices, especially when we played them this season,” Kugler said. “It’s always a gritty game and they’re a great team, so that’s awesome motivation for us.”