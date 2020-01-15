Like she has in track, Lincoln Southwest's Dilsaver looking to blaze a trail on the basketball court

Few players can get up and down a basketball court like Kate Dilsaver. The junior guard from Lincoln Southwest is fast.
An accomplished cross country runner and state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, that particular skill set has helped Dilsaver emerge as a key player for the Silver Hawks this season. After graduating four seniors from last year’s state runner-up team, Dilsaver felt she and her teammates needed to step up to lead the team this season.
She’s done just that as a reliable ballhandler and defensive spark plug for Southwest. Coach Jeff Rump said Dilsaver leads the team in minutes played, about 24 to 26 minutes per game, because her stamina helps her remain in the game for long stretches.
“My goal is to not have to be taken off the court,” Dilsaver said. “Obviously sometimes with sub patterns, it’s what we do, but I never want that to be a reason for me to come out of the game, that I need a break. I want to be able to go all 32 minutes.”
Dilsaver’s cross country and track endeavors have not only helped her develop elite stamina, but also gain experience under different coaching styles and philosophies. She’s not alone on the team in terms of multi-sport athletes; players such as Skylar Pieper (softball) and Carly Coen (volleyball) also play other sports.
“Part of the style we want to play is fast, because we have athletes like me and other kids that play multiple sports,” Dilsaver said. “That background helps us all play fast.”
Multi-sport athletes develop better by competing at the highest level of conference and district championships, along with state tournaments, Rump said.
“There are probably a lot of basketball coaches who would think it’s a big weakness because they don’t have their kids focusing on basketball all the time, but for us, I think it’s one of our biggest strengths,” Rump said.
Dilsaver embraces that mentality, mentioning she always looks forward to the end of the season when games increase in importance and the pressure is truly on. Getting to experience different sports helps her stay fresh and focused, and previous successes helped motivate her for the basketball season.
With the experience of having succeeded in sports other than basketball, Dilsaver said she’s always looking to get better. Rump said her outside shooting has seen a big improvement, while Dilsaver still wants to focus on layups as she aims to keep growing as a player. She leads the Silver Hawks in points (11.5 points per game) and steals (2.3).
She’s been focusing on an attack-minded mentality all season and has become integral to Southwest’s efforts on the court, and a season of track success has given way to an impressive start to the season for the speedy Dilsaver.
“She’s a much calmer player on the floor, she handles adversity a lot better, and she’s grown and matured in that way,” Rump said.