Like she has in track, Lincoln Southwest's Dilsaver looking to blaze a trail on the basketball court

Few players can get up and down a basketball court like Kate Dilsaver. The junior guard from Lincoln Southwest is fast.

An accomplished cross country runner and state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, that particular skill set has helped Dilsaver emerge as a key player for the Silver Hawks this season. After graduating four seniors from last year’s state runner-up team, Dilsaver felt she and her teammates needed to step up to lead the team this season.

She’s done just that as a reliable ballhandler and defensive spark plug for Southwest. Coach Jeff Rump said Dilsaver leads the team in minutes played, about 24 to 26 minutes per game, because her stamina helps her remain in the game for long stretches.

“My goal is to not have to be taken off the court,” Dilsaver said. “Obviously sometimes with sub patterns, it’s what we do, but I never want that to be a reason for me to come out of the game, that I need a break. I want to be able to go all 32 minutes.”

Dilsaver’s cross country and track endeavors have not only helped her develop elite stamina, but also gain experience under different coaching styles and philosophies. She’s not alone on the team in terms of multi-sport athletes; players such as Skylar Pieper (softball) and Carly Coen (volleyball) also play other sports.