Led by McCabe, Fremont sizzles from three-point territory in 'track meet' win over Lincoln High

Fremont girls basketball coach Kelly Flynn told his team to prepare for a “track meet,” and he was exactly right.

As predicted, Class A No. 3 Fremont and No. 10 Lincoln High flew up and down the court, combining to attempt more than 140 shots Friday night.

While Lincoln High battled in stretches and made the second half competitive, Fremont dominated the first half and made 13 three-pointers in a 90-69 victory.

It took just 30 seconds for Fremont (16-3) to score its first bucket, and only two minutes had passed before the Tigers led 10-0. The lead grew to 15 by the end of the first quarter, and back-to-back threes from junior Taylor McCabe soon gave Fremont a 37-12 lead, the largest of the night.

While Lincoln High (9-6) trailed 47-25 at halftime, it wasn’t due to a lack of chances. The Links shot 2-for-11 from the free-throw line and went 1-for-9 on three-pointers while also turning the ball over seven times in the first half.

“Against really good teams you have to put a complete game together, and we just did that for stretches but not the entire game,” Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said.