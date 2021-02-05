 Skip to main content
Led by McCabe, Fremont sizzles from three-point territory in 'track meet' win over Lincoln High
GIRLS HOOPS

Fremont girls basketball coach Kelly Flynn told his team to prepare for a “track meet,” and he was exactly right.

As predicted, Class A No. 3 Fremont and No. 10 Lincoln High flew up and down the court, combining to attempt more than 140 shots Friday night. 

While Lincoln High battled in stretches and made the second half competitive, Fremont dominated the first half and made 13 three-pointers in a 90-69 victory.

It took just 30 seconds for Fremont (16-3) to score its first bucket, and only two minutes had passed before the Tigers led 10-0. The lead grew to 15 by the end of the first quarter, and back-to-back threes from junior Taylor McCabe soon gave Fremont a 37-12 lead, the largest of the night.

While Lincoln High (9-6) trailed 47-25 at halftime, it wasn’t due to a lack of chances. The Links shot 2-for-11 from the free-throw line and went 1-for-9 on three-pointers while also turning the ball over seven times in the first half.

“Against really good teams you have to put a complete game together, and we just did that for stretches but not the entire game,” Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said.

The third quarter was Lincoln High’s best stretch of the game, and it was mostly fueled by sophomore Kiana Wiley’s infectious energy. Wiley totaled five steals and scored 12 of her team-high 22 points in the third quarter as part of the Links’ comeback effort.

“She gave us a really good burst of energy and she impacted the game on both ends with her defense,” Kelley said.

A buzzer-beating jumper from freshman Yelenia Bradley cut Fremont’s lead to 62-49 heading into the fourth quarter, and the Tigers needed a response. Their Super-State guard McCabe stepped up with a quick three followed by a midrange jumper that gave the Tigers a 16-point lead again.

McCabe finished the game with 29 points, but she wasn’t the only Tiger to have a standout offensive night. Senior Charli Earth went 5-for-7 from three-point range and finished with 22 points, while juniors Sarah Shepard and Bella Keaton finished in double figures as well.

In addition to Wiley’s big night, the Links had two other double-digit scorers of their own. Senior Kaysia Woods added 18 points and Bradley finished with 14. However, the Links’ 28-for-76 (36.8%) shooting was far from a match for Fremont’s 29-for-65 (44.6%) performance.

“We knew we needed to match (Lincoln High’s) athleticism and get up and down the floor,” Flynn said. “I was really happy with our performance tonight because any time you get four players scoring double digits, it really makes it tougher to focus on just one player.”

