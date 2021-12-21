Led by Emanuel sisters, North Bend Central shows off championship caliber in win vs. Milford

MILFORD — The North Bend Central girls basketball team sits atop the Class C-1 standings, and deservedly so.
Coming off back-to-back state championships, the Tigers are undefeated and have key pieces, such as the Emanuel sisters, back again to go after another trophy.
They looked like a team with championship potential in the second half Tuesday night in Milford.
After a fast-paced first half, North Bend Central didn’t turn the ball over as often and hit its shots in the third quarter. By the end of the quarter, the Tigers had more than doubled their halftime lead and coasted to a 54-34 victory over a solid Milford team.
“I think we got our legs back a little bit during halftime, and that helped,” said North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup. “I also think we had a better idea of what they were trying to do, so we had a better plan coming out of halftime.”
The Tigers used a full-court press nearly the entire game, and that aggressiveness translated to turnovers in their half-court defense as well. They didn’t always convert those turnovers to points, which Sterup said needs to be sharpened moving forward.
“They were a good team and obviously had a really good record coming in,” said Sterup of Milford. “This is a tough place to play, and they have a lot of really good athletes. We made some mistakes tonight, but I think a lot of the credit goes to them and how they played.”
Kaitlyn Emanuel led the Tigers with 22 points; her sister Sydney added 14, including six points in the crucial third period.
Coming off of two state championships, Sydney Emanuel said this season isn’t just a rinse and repeat process.
“I think we’re different this year,” Sydney Emanuel said. “We don’t have that much height. We have some, but guarding posts is a little different for us. Our defense, we definitely have to improve that, so it’s just a work in progress to get back there.”
With the youngest Emanuel, Lindsey, cracking the starting lineup as a freshman, North Bend Central (5-0) has the potential to be one of the top teams in C-1 for years to come.
Milford (6-2) could be a factory the next few years as well. The Eagles start two freshmen and have just one senior on the roster. Kaitlin Kontor led Milford on Tuesday night with 11 points.