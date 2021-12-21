Led by Emanuel sisters, North Bend Central shows off championship caliber in win vs. Milford

MILFORD — The North Bend Central girls basketball team sits atop the Class C-1 standings, and deservedly so.

Coming off back-to-back state championships, the Tigers are undefeated and have key pieces, such as the Emanuel sisters, back again to go after another trophy.

They looked like a team with championship potential in the second half Tuesday night in Milford.

After a fast-paced first half, North Bend Central didn’t turn the ball over as often and hit its shots in the third quarter. By the end of the quarter, the Tigers had more than doubled their halftime lead and coasted to a 54-34 victory over a solid Milford team.

“I think we got our legs back a little bit during halftime, and that helped,” said North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup. “I also think we had a better idea of what they were trying to do, so we had a better plan coming out of halftime.”

The Tigers used a full-court press nearly the entire game, and that aggressiveness translated to turnovers in their half-court defense as well. They didn’t always convert those turnovers to points, which Sterup said needs to be sharpened moving forward.