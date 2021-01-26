Last year's conference tournament run fueling new-look Syracuse girls in 2021

The offense has centered around Vollertsen, a 6-foot post player who is averaging about 18 points and eight rebounds per game. Her effectiveness on that side has taken some pressure off her teammates.

Pryor said he has seen growth from the Rockets, who are 11-3 and the No. 1 seed in the NCC Tournament.

"I think early in the season we were a little more hesitant just because everything was new with the faces and with the new roles on the team," he said. "Now that we've gotten past that halfway point, I really think we're starting to find where everybody lines up in terms of who needs to score the ball, who needs to play a lot of minutes, who's defending the best player on the other team and things like that."

Another run at a conference tournament title is only one piece of the puzzle for Syracuse.

When the team got together for summer practices, the dialogue was building on 20-6, and not starting from scratch.