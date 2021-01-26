Last year's conference tournament run fueling new-look Syracuse girls in 2021

Talent, experience and motivation aligned at the right time for last year's Syracuse girls basketball team.
With six seniors at the forefront, the Rockets didn't want to leave high school without winning a Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament championship. A driven bunch pieced together a strong week, capping it with a hard-fought win against Wahoo in the tournament final.
It's conference tournament week again, and the Rockets have less experience. But make no mistake, they're just as driven.
"I think these girls are pretty motivated to prove and show that it wasn't a one-year opportunity," Syracuse coach Andrew Pryor said. "I think they're hungry for more, to go back and make some noise this weekend."
Syracuse has a new look this year. Of the 10 girls who play, five are playing varsity minutes for the first time in their careers, and there are three new starters.
But seniors Halle Wilhelm and Jessie Moss and junior Lily Vollertsen have helped serve as the bridge between last year's team and this year's.
All three played big roles — Wilhelm and Vollertsen started — last year as Syracuse reached a district final and finished 20-6.
"It's been very nice having them this year, just to kind of show the way and lead the way and bring these other girls up with, just because they have the experience," Pryor said. "They knew what it took last year to make a good season happen and weren't just spectators of it."
The offense has centered around Vollertsen, a 6-foot post player who is averaging about 18 points and eight rebounds per game. Her effectiveness on that side has taken some pressure off her teammates.
Pryor said he has seen growth from the Rockets, who are 11-3 and the No. 1 seed in the NCC Tournament.
"I think early in the season we were a little more hesitant just because everything was new with the faces and with the new roles on the team," he said. "Now that we've gotten past that halfway point, I really think we're starting to find where everybody lines up in terms of who needs to score the ball, who needs to play a lot of minutes, who's defending the best player on the other team and things like that."
Another run at a conference tournament title is only one piece of the puzzle for Syracuse.
When the team got together for summer practices, the dialogue was building on 20-6, and not starting from scratch.
"I think that was a really big message that we talked about during the summer, during the practices with all the new faces, and the loss of those players to graduation that they're not around to run the show anymore and it's you right here in the gym that is able to influence that, and if you want to keep that success going, we've got to get after it and work our tails off to make it to that point again," Pryor said.
Syracuse will open NCC Tournament play against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Wednesday.
